BondExchange Empowers Agents With Customizable Surety Bond Applications

News provided by

BondExchange

07 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BondExchange (https://www.bondexchange.com), the leading wholesale surety underwriter, announced an upgrade to its SuretyPro tool, allowing agents to customize the surety bond application interface, which can be embedded right on their websites.

BondExchange recently published an article highlighting their upgraded SuretyPro tool. The article can be accessed here.

"Our upgraded SuretyPro tool gives agents the ability to make our technology look like a seamless component of their website," says Jackson Cromer, President of BondExchange. "In an industry first, agents now have complete control over how their embedded applications look, and our easy-to-use creation studio allows them to design custom applications in a matter of minutes."

Earlier this year, BondExchange became the first platform to allow agents to install embedded bond applications on their websites. This upgrade takes SuretyPro to the next level by empowering agents with the ability to customize all aspects of the application's interface. Retail customers can enter their business name on the interface, which will then auto-populate in the embedded application, making for a better user experience for an insurance agent's client.

In addition to embedded applications, SuretyPro also allows agents to create shareable links to bond applications that contain their agency's branding.

"Our mission at BondExchange is to make surety bonds profitable for agents," continued Cromer. "Part of that mission involves providing agents with the tools both they and their customers need to easily quote and issue surety bonds. With SuretyPro, agents simply need to direct their customers to their websites, where they can instantly obtain quotes and purchase surety bonds. SuretyPro doesn't open in a new tab under a different URL but integrates within our agent's website. We're proud to be the only platform to offer agents embedded bond applications, and our new customization features will help agents make this tool their own."

About BondExchange

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, BondExchange is the technology leader in the surety industry, servicing thousands of insurance agents across the U.S. BondExchange is licensed in all 50 US states and writes all types of surety bonds for all customer profiles.

Website: https://www.bondexchange.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bond_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bond-exchange-inc/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bondexchange

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZyRNBcehs3mPDMQT6XhLA

SOURCE BondExchange

Also from this source

BondExchange Named Recommended Surety Partner on TrustedChoice.com

BondExchange Generates New Business For Agents

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.