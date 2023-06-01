BondExchange Generates New Business For Agents

News provided by

BondExchange

01 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

 CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BondExchange (https://www.bondexchange.com), the technology leader in surety, announces an upgrade to BookBuilder, its feature that generates thousands of free leads and commissions for insurance agents by pairing them with insureds in their area.

"This upgrade allows us to leverage our SEO and site traffic to the benefit of our agents," says Jackson Cromer, President of BondExchange. "Retail customers can now apply for bonds, connect with an insurance agent in their area and purchase the bond all through our top-ranking site pages, providing our agents with commission on the house and a great cross-selling opportunity."

BondExchange invests heavily in digital marketing, leading to tens of thousands of users visiting its website each month. As a wholesale only MGA, BondExchange won't issue bonds directly for insureds without an agent on the transaction, rather their BookBuilder tool utilizes all of this site traffic to the advantage of their agents.

BondExchange first launched BookBuilder in December 2021, and the initial version of the feature allowed retail customers to submit quotes tied directly to a BondExchange agent in their area through an online directory. Now, retail customers can submit applications on BondExchange's most popular website pages and will automatically be assigned a local agent.

"BondExchange is more than just a surety partner for agents," continued Cromer. "We're the industry's best marketing arm as well. We actively promote agents to local consumers for free, allowing them to earn commissions and obtain new leads without doing any work. Our latest upgrade to BookBuilder makes obtaining a quote even easier for insureds and puts our agents front and center. We're excited to bring this enhancement to our agents!"

About BondExchange

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, BondExchange is the technology leader in the surety industry, servicing thousands of insurance agents across the U.S. BondExchange is licensed in all 50 US states and writes all types of surety bonds for all customer profiles.

Website: https://www.bondexchange.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bond_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bond-exchange-inc/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bondexchange

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZyRNBcehs3mPDMQT6XhLA

SOURCE BondExchange

Also from this source

BondExchange Partners with Jet Insurance to Modernize Surety Premiums

BondExchange Launches First Embedded Surety Application

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.