BondExchange Provides Freight Broker Bond Solution To Agents

News provided by

BondExchange

28 Nov, 2023, 10:30 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BondExchange (https://www.bondexchange.com), the leading wholesale surety underwriter, announced an exclusive partnership with Jet Insurance Company (Jet) to provide insurance agents access to Jet's Freight Broker Bond Program.

BondExchange recently published an article outlining how this partnership will benefit insurance agents and their customers. The article can be accessed here.

"Carriers are leaving the market, and agents are having an increasingly difficult time securing BMC-84 Bonds for their customers," says Jackson Cromer, President of BondExchange. "Through our partnership with Jet, we are able to provide BondExchange agents with a reliable market to place their Freight Broker Bond business."

Over the past two years, the freight industry has seen an influx of unqualified applicants and organized criminal fraud, harming truck drivers, legitimate brokers and surety companies alike. The response from surety carriers has been to either exit the market or tighten underwriting and increase premium rates. As a result, it has become harder for insurance agents to secure the surety bonds their freight broker customers need to operate their businesses.

"The Jet team has diligently identified the current risks associated with Freight Broker Bonds and has implemented a program, which combined with our industry-leading surety technology allows agents to obtain coverage for their clients on a consistent and sustainable basis without the hassle and delays normally associated with increased underwriting," continued Cromer. "Through BondExchange, insurance agents now have full access to this program and can rest easy knowing that BondExchange will be able to provide steady underwriting in a tumultuous market." 

About BondExchange

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, BondExchange is the technology leader in the surety industry, servicing thousands of insurance agents across the U.S. BondExchange is licensed in all 50 US states and writes all types of surety bonds for all customer profiles.

Website: https://www.bondexchange.com/ 

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bond_exchange 

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bond-exchange-inc/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bondexchange 

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZyRNBcehs3mPDMQT6XhLA

SOURCE BondExchange

Also from this source

BondExchange Introduces Automated Financial Underwriting For Surety

BondExchange Introduces Automated Financial Underwriting For Surety

BondExchange (https://www.bondexchange.com), the leading wholesale surety underwriter, announced that its system is capable of instantly issuing...
BondExchange Empowers Agents With Customizable Surety Bond Applications

BondExchange Empowers Agents With Customizable Surety Bond Applications

BondExchange (https://www.bondexchange.com), the leading wholesale surety underwriter, announced an upgrade to its SuretyPro tool, allowing agents to ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.