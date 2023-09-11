BONDI SANDS EXPANDS U.S. DISTRIBUTION WITH WALMART LAUNCH

Bondi Sands

11 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

Australian-Born Tanning Brand Debuts Self-Tan Range at America's Largest Retailer

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the number one global tanning brand Bondi Sands expands its omni-channel presence with a national chainwide launch in stores and on Walmart.com. This new expansion will support the brand's goal to make salon-quality, affordable, vegan and cruelty-free products accessible to everyone.

Growing the brand's accessibility and availability within the United States, this expansion marks the eighth major retailer to carry the brand's growing cosmetic assortment within the past six years.

Walmart customers will now be able to achieve the iconic Australian tan all-year round and shop the brand's award-winning range of sunless tanning products. Walmart will launch with eight of Bondi Sands' best selling products formulated to prep and maintain a glowing tan, including Self Tanning Foam ($15.98), Self Tanning Foam 1-Hour Express ($16.98), Everyday Gradual Tanning Milk ($14.98) and Self Tan Eraser ($15.98). The product range is available in new sizes and prices exclusive to Walmart, offering tanning essentials in 150mL at competitive prices.  

"We are thrilled to cultivate a new relationship with Walmart, and introduce our self-tanning range to a new category of shoppers," said Blair James, Co-Founder, Bondi Sands. "Propelling our global presence with Walmart is an unmatched growth opportunity for us, and we're excited to offer the beauty consumer what they're looking for - salon quality tanning products at an affordable price."

Bondi Sands is available in select Walmart stores nationwide and at Walmart.com. Join the Bondi Sands community on Instagram and TikTok today @bondisands.

About Bondi Sands 
Home of the sand, sea and sun, Bondi Sands is inspired by the iconic Australian summer and the desire to bring confidence to our global community through healthy, glowing skin. Established in 2012, Bondi Sands quickly rose to cult-status as the number 1 Globally Best-Selling Self Tan and Suncare brand, bringing the iconic Australian lifestyle to Bondi Babes all year round. The Australian-made, high quality formulas work to give you glowing, healthy skin that hydrates and nourishes with each application.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Bondi Sands

