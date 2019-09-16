BondLink and Ipreo by IHS Markit Form Alliance to Boost Transparency for Bond Investors

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BondLink, the pioneer enterprise software company providing debt management & investor relations software to issuers in the $4 trillion municipal bond market, today announced an alliance with Ipreo by IHS Markit, a leading provider of solutions for municipal bond issuance. The alliance will enable institutional bond investors to access BondLink's issuer credit data using technology from Ipreo by IHS Markit.

"We're proud to align with Ipreo by IHS Markit to enhance transparency between issuers and investors in the municipal bond market," said Colin MacNaught, BondLink CEO & Co-Founder.

"Ipreo by IHS Markit is an incredible technology leader and plays a central role in the new issuance process. Working together, we can make critical issuer data more easily accessible to institutional investors in real-time as they evaluate new bond deals."

"Our product suite drives efficiencies for banks and bond investors during the new issuance process. We're excited to collaborate with BondLink to make issuer data more accessible for investors," said Will MacPherson, managing director at Ipreo by IHS Markit.

In addition to this alliance, BondLink has a data agreement with Fidelity Investments to host issuer information for retail investors using Fidelity.com to buy municipal bonds. Together, these collaborations facilitate a more efficient bond market by promoting transparency through enhanced technology.

About BondLink

Led by founders Colin MacNaught, CEO, and Carl Query, CTO, BondLink's cloud-based debt management & investor relations platform provides efficiencies to issuers and investors in the $4 trillion municipal bond market. Enhanced investor disclosure and access is supported by market regulators, as well as issuer and investor trade associations. Academic research also shows that better, more accessible disclosure can lead to lower costs for issuers. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink is backed by top investors, including Franklin Templeton Investments, one of the largest municipal bond funds in the country.

To learn more, please visit www.BondLink.com.

Press Contact:

Colin MacNaught, Co-Founder and CEO, BondLink

617-597-4900 ext. 1004

colin@bondlink.com

SOURCE BondLink

