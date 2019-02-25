Bond.One Nominated for Best Blockchain Breakthrough of the Year

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bond.One has been tapped as a finalist for Best Blockchain Breakthrough of the Year, which recognizes disruptors utilizing distributed ledger technology to transform the securities industry. Our innovative platform has been recognized for excellence by the 2019 FTF News Technology Innovation Awards, a program that is sponsored by the Financial Technologies Forum.

According to the organization, "Financial services firms, a variety of IT and service providers and other organizations are making blockchains a new, exciting reality. This award is meant to focus attention on the breakthrough systems that will advance securities operations the most."

Voting is open until April 12, 2019, and winners will be announced May 15, 2019. Learn more about the awards here.

About Bond.One

Bond.One is building a digital infrastructure for the future of debt capital markets.

Our platform enables broker-dealers and other originators to issue and administer tokenized debt securities using distributed ledger technology ("DLT"). In addition to the BlockBond smart contract technology, Bond.One can execute securities transactions as a technology partner, while facilitating the administrative and payment agent functions. In the future, we will be able to operate as a market data provider and compliant marketing/distribution platform.

Bond.One is also building a consortium of broker-dealers, banks, custodians, transfer agents and administrators, known as the Bond.One Network, who are crucial to operate a well-functioning securities market. As they adopt the technology, the consortium will enable digitization of analog and manual processes, particularly in the trading, settlement and reconciliation arenas.

Press Contact

Name



John Mizzi Phone



(844) 288-9110 Email



jmi@bond.one Website



Bond.One

SOURCE Bond.One

Related Links

https://bond.one

