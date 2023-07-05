Bonds.com Selects 7 Chord, Inc. as AI Partner and Data Distribution Agent

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- bonds.com, a leading institutional client network and trading platform for Investment Grade, High Yield, and Emerging Market Corporate and Sovereign bonds, today announced that it has selected 7 Chord, Inc. an independent predictive pricing and analytics firm, as an AI partner and a redistributor of its Level 3 raw data and enhanced Level 1+ order book analytics data created in collaboration between the two firms.

This partnership combines bonds.com's unique executable pre-trade pricing data with the power of BondDroid® AI, 7 Chord's award-winning real-time dynamic pricing and analytics engine, significantly reducing time to insight for the platform's participants.

In addition to bonds.com's unique message-by-message pricing data that offers the fullest transparency of the market, liquidity, and order book dynamics, 7 Chord now makes BondDroid® generated Level 1+ Order Book Analytics available for the platform's participants and other buy-side institutions. This unique order book analytics for bonds, currently unmatched in the market, includes valuable insights such as book depth, order imbalance trends and signals, as well as top-of-the-book prices enriched with OAS, yield, and risk sensitivities.

"Bonds.com order book analytics, previously only available as input into the BondDroid® AI-generated composite price, have been battle-tested and perfected in the unprecedented markets we have experienced over the past four years since initially partnering with bonds.com in January 2019." said Kristina Fan, CEO of 7 Chord Inc.

"We are excited to expand our long-time partnership with 7 Chord. Their new order book analytics dataset will enable our clients to better understand market dynamics and to more efficiently perform back-testing and order book simulation, perfect their trading strategies, and estimate market impact – all of which can save them significant time and money," said David Parker, CEO of bonds.com.

Full Depth Level 3 data, Level 1+ Order Book Analytics, as well as BondDroid® AI price, which blends bonds.com pricing data with many other data sources and signals, are available in streaming, delayed and historical bulk data formats.

About bonds.com

bonds.com is an institutional client network and trading platform for Investment Grade, High Yield, and Emerging Market corporate and sovereign bonds. The BondsPro all-to-all order book is a major component of the US corporate bond market infrastructure and delivers robust liquidity, data, and connectivity to dealers and asset managers globally, 22 hours per day across the USA, Europe, and Asia. It supports trading and pre-trade data dissemination via a dedicated web-based platform, direct API connections, via Bloomberg, and most major OMS and EMS providers. Bonds.com Inc. is regulated by the SEC and is a member of FINRA/SIPC, and BondsPro is an SEC-regulated ATS. Bonds.com Inc. is wholly owned by Compagnie Financière Tradition. More details can be found at www.bonds.com.

About 7 Chord

7 Chord, Inc. is an independent provider of predictive pricing and analytics. 7 Chord is a maker of BondDroid® AI, a real-time dynamic pricing engine that helps buyers and sellers of investable assets make informed profit-maximizing decisions by providing them with highly accurate market-relevant prices. BondDroid® has streamed over 11 trillion prices to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, predominantly in fixed income. It runs 22 hours, 5 days a week, with the team providing "follow-the-sun" service to our clients around the globe. Optimized for the live trading environment, BondDroid® can also be installed behind the client's firewall as a customizable software package that extracts highly accurate pricing signals from the public, vendor, and proprietary data without it ever leaving a client's corporate environment. More details can be found at www.7-chord.com .

SOURCE 7 Chord Inc