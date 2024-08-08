Bondurant Investment Advisory Launches Innovative Solution That Advances Financial Advice

Financial Advisor and Wealth Manager Offers "Enhanced" Client Experience

EVANSTON, Ill., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bondurant Investment Advisory, LLC ("BIA"), a local fiduciary financial advisory firm, announces the launch of an enhanced client experience. BIA has partnered with GMO's Nebo Wealth platform to harness the power of mean reversion to provide clients with more accurate financial plans and improved portfolio management. The platform complements BIA's distinguished, holistic and comprehensive client service capabilities, including helping clients set life goals and better understand how money and happiness interact.

BIA's distinctive approach to measuring risk and constructing portfolios is driven by its philosophy of incorporating mean reversion into all financial plans and client portfolios. Historical return data clearly show that stocks revert to the mean over time, reducing the risk of investment outcomes for long-term investors to a much greater degree than current industry models. This helps affluent families and individuals to make better investment decisions.

"We know that money can be a tough topic," said Scott Bondurant. "That's why we work with our clients to explore their life goals and figure out how we can build an investment framework to achieve those goals. Our clients can think of us as their outsourced personal Chief Investment Officer."

In addition to serving affluent families seeking to establish multi-generational financial legacies, Bondurant also specializes in assisting those entering new life stages—from 30-year-old clients with a very long investment horizon to those clients contemplating or entering retirement. By providing personalized financial mapping, BIA seeks to deliver clear, actionable advice to help improve how families and individuals make investment decisions to enhance confidence in their financial future.

BIA has launched a new website to enhance the client experience. The site is designed to offer clients streamlined access to information about their portfolios, the investment landscape, and other essential information. It will also provide updated user accessibility, engaging, relevant content—including up-to-date information on investment topics—and smooth integration with Bondurant's social media channels.

About Bondurant Investment Advisory

Bondurant Investment Advisory works with individuals and families who want personalized financial plans and investment strategies that align with their distinctive goals. The firm's unique approach to measuring risk and constructing portfolios is driven by its philosophy of incorporating the statistical principle of mean reversion into all financial plans and client portfolios.

