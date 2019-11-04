BondView Releases Municipal Bond Industry's First Index Based on Liquid, Actively Traded and Widely Held Bonds

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BondView , a leading provider of municipal bond and fund information, today launched the first municipal bond index focused on highly liquid and widely held bonds in funds. The BondView 500 index is available today here.

The BondView 500 Liquid Municipal Bond Index: A curated list of bonds that are easier to buy and sell.

The BondView 500 Liquid Municipal Bond Index is a factor-based-investment strategy focused on bonds that are the most: 1) liquid, 2) actively traded and 3) widely owned by professionally manged funds. BondView distills the 1.3M outstanding municipal bonds into just 500 that accurately reflect the most liquid segment of the market. About 95% of index bonds have been offered for sale in the last 90 days.

Unlike other indices, the BondView 500 is completely transparent and all bonds and their characteristics are published daily. BondView's daily evaluated bond pricing is included for free. This makes it easier and affordable for ETF's and funds to roll out solutions based on the index.

Professionals at bond funds and separately managed accounts can execute their own investment strategies based on the index. Using actively traded bonds allows index users to enter and exit bond positions easily without having to accept a significant discount to current market value. Professionals can use the BondView 500 as a performance benchmark.

In addition to ease of trading, the liquid nature of the index helps to alleviate operational issues. With constituent pricing more readily available from outside market sources, portfolio valuation and monitoring challenge risks are reduced.

The BondView 500 is a rules-based methodology and follows IOSCO principles for index providers. As an equal weight index, it provides efficient market exposure and is well diversified rather than being skewed by large holdings.

Robert Kane, CEO of BondView said, "We believe a bond's depth of liquidity and being owned in a fund are two critical factors for municipal bond investors. As a result, the BondView 500 focuses on these two investment factors to drive the selection process with the goal of ensuring the index tracks the most liquid segment of the municipal bond market."

About BondView: BondView is a leading provider of municipal bond market information.

