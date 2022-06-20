Bone & Joint Health Supplements Market worth $17.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Bone & Joint Health Supplements Market by Type (Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Calcium, Collagen, Omega 3-Fatty Acid, Glucosamine-Chondroitin), Distribution Channels, Form (Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder), Target Consumers and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Bone & Joint Health Supplements Market is estimated to be valued at USD 11.7 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 17.6 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The global bone & joint health supplements market has been influenced by some of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors witnessed in some key countries. This would prove strong enough to drive the market significantly in terms of value sales during the forecast period. Growing demand for nutritional supplements like vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids, calcium and collagen and several innovations in this sector fueling the demand for bone & joint health supplements market.

Lactose intolerance people driving the growth of calcium supplements

Calcium is the second largest market in by type segment of bone & joint health supplements and it is expected to grow at 8.4% during forecast period. People those are lactose tolerant are majorly affected by the calcium deficiency because the major source of calcium is dairy products. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive & Kidney Diseases, experts estimate that about 68 percent of the world's population has lactose malabsorption. Lactose malabsorption is more common in some parts of the world than in others. In Africa and Asia, most people have lactose malabsorption. In some regions, such as northern Europe, many people carry a gene that allows them to digest lactose after infancy, and lactose malabsorption is less common. In the United States, about 36 percent of people have lactose malabsorption. Doctors prescribed calcium supplements along with vitamin D to fulfill the daily need of calcium.

Faster absorption of nutrients through capsules driving the demand for capsules segments

The Capsules segment is projected to grow at 8.4% during the forecast period. Most bone & joint health supplement consumers have the perception that nutrients from capsules are absorbed better than from tablets. Capsules are usually made from animal source gelatin or, if vegetarian, from starch hydrolysate or hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, a plant fiber derivative. Hard capsule manufacture does not require expensive equipment, and the procedure can be done in small batches, making it a cost-effective option for personal requirements, small businesses, and large manufacturing companies. Capsules are preferred by consumers because they are easy to swallow. Capsules, particularly liquid-filled capsules, are also considered to work more quickly and effectively. Capsules are a good formulation for nutraceutical companies since they require fewer excipients and manufacturing steps, allow for faster development, and provide more formulation flexibility. In a crowded nutraceutical product market, capsule formulations also provide brand awareness.

Asia pacific countries to record the fastest growth during the forecast period

The increase in the influence of westernization, the larger set of the millennial population, and the rise in awareness about the health benefits associated with the consumption of functional food products among Asian consumers are the key influential factors that drive demand for nutritional supplements of bone and joint health in the region. As a result, the millennials play an important role in the consumption of nutritional supplements for bone & joint health in the region that help them achieve the goal for optimal nutrition. Moreover, the global vegan market in the Asia Pacific region has been on the rise. There has been a rise in demand for plant-based food products, especially in India, China, Australia, and Indonesia, owing to the rise in awareness about the health benefits of consumption among consumers.

Key Players:

The Major players in this market include Bayer AG(Germany), Procter & Gamble (US), Amway (US), BASF SE (Germany) and Archer Daniels Midland (US).

