Bone Biopsy Market: 40% of Growth to Originate from North America | Information by Type (needle biopsy and open biopsy) and Geography - Forecast till 2027

Market Segmentation

By Geography

40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for bone biopsy market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth in the European and the ROW market. The high adoption of technology in the healthcare sector will facilitate the bone biopsy market growth in North America over the forecast period.

By Type

The bone biopsy market share growth by the needle biopsy segment will be significant during the forecast period. Needle biopsies are majorly performed for the better assessment of bone cancer within an outpatient setting. The need for highly skilled operators to handle imaging modalities like CT scans and the lower technical complexities involved in this method are driving the demand for bone biopsy needles for the extraction of normal bone tissues for biopsy. A needle biopsy is considered the gold standard procedure for bone biopsies.

Company Profiles

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Becton Dickinson and Co.- The company offers bone biopsy product under the brand name of Jamshidi.

The company offers bone biopsy product under the brand name of Jamshidi. BIOPSYBELL Srl- The company offers biopsy product under the brand name of Osteobell Espianto.

The company offers biopsy product under the brand name of Osteobell Espianto. Cardinal Health Inc.- The company offers biopsy product under the brand names of Monojet and Snarecoil.

The company offers biopsy product under the brand names of Monojet and Snarecoil. Cook Medical LLC

Meditech Devices Pvt Ltd

Medtronic Plc

Merit Medical Systems Inc.

Ranfac Corp.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co. Ltd.

Stryker Corp.

The bone biopsy market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Market Dynamics

Key Driver:

The growing number of diagnostic centers is one of the driving factors for the bone biopsy market growth. In many countries, most of the healthcare services being delivered at home are primarily in urban areas, with a very low focus on rural areas. Many developing countries have a high percentage of people living in rural areas wherein diagnostic centers are very few in number and accessibility is low. Rural areas have a very high mortality rate from cancer that can be attributed to the lack of awareness of the disease, leading to ignorance about its diagnosis and treatment. During the forecast period, the increased availability of over-the-counter tests, the easy availability of biopsy solutions at a lower price, and the high number of research grants and funding projects will lead to the establishment of several diagnostic centers worldwide, especially in rural areas of developing countries, which will drive the market growth in the coming years.

Key Challenge:

The limited availability of skilled technicians is a big challenge for the growth of bone biopsy market vendors. Generally, a bone biopsy procedure needs to be carried out meticulously with very high accuracy to prevent any damage to the target area in patients, which can be achieved only through the skillful execution of the procedure. The lack of technical skills can lead to improper diagnosis and misleading results. In addition, an inexperienced handler of biopsy needles can accidentally break up the malignant cells present in a tumor, which can spread to other organs and areas of the body. Therefore, limited technical skills in handling biopsy needles and devices during a bone biopsy procedure can create a negative image among patients, leading to reduced adoption of the test procedure.

Bone Biopsy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.81% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 45.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Becton Dickinson and Co., BIOPSYBELL Srl, Cardinal Health Inc., Cook Medical LLC, Meditech Devices Pvt Ltd, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Ranfac Corp., Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Co. Ltd., and Stryker Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

