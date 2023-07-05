Bone Cement Glue Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2022 to 2027|North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The bone cement glue market size is set to grow by USD 493.86 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing early detection of orthopedic disorders is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Trauma is one of the major causes of disability and death in North America. Furthermore, spinal cord injuries, joint injuries, and abdominal injuries are caused by trauma. For example, according to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) data, trauma causes 79,000 deaths annually among children and adults under 45 years of age in the US. These surgeries are also more common among the older population because aging makes the bones more fragile and more prone to trauma. Therefore, the increasing number of orthopedic surgeries owing to the early detection of trauma cases and the increase in revision surgeries are driving the market growth. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bone Cement Glue Market

The bone cement glue market report provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor analysis.

The bone cement glue market covers the following areas:

Bone Cement Glue Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Major Trends

The growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques is the major trend shaping the market. The key factors in the adoption of minimally invasive techniques are the need for rapid recovery, reduced hospital stays, and better patient care. Percutaneous vertebroplasty is a popular minimally invasive technique that uses medical-grade bone cement and glue that is delivered through a needle into a fractured vertebral body. Furthermore, vendors are focusing on developing products that can be easily molded in the bone structure and limit the risk of damaging adjacent operated areas. Furthermore, this has been made possible with innovations in the bioengineering field. Hence, the growing popularity of minimally invasive techniques is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Strict regulatory standards and requirements are a major challenge restricting the market growth during the forecast period. The regulatory authorities in different countries, such as the US and Europe, have imposed stringent regulatory standards and requirements which are subjected to the production, distribution, and sale of bone cement glue. For example, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations in the United States and the European Union's Medical Device Regulation (MDR) for countries within the EU. Following these regulatory requirements can be a complex and time-consuming process as they require rigorous documentation, submission of technical files, and interaction with regulatory authorities for product approvals and clearances. Hence, these stringent regulations are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Bone Cement Glue Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The bone cement glue market is segmented by end-user (hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers), type (bone cement and bone glue), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the hospital segment will be significant during the forecast period. The key factor for the growth is the better accessibility to bone cement and glue during orthopedic surgeries and joint fillings during prostheses or reconstructions. Furthermore, with the presence of well-developed infrastructure facilities and skilled physicians, various surgeries are performed in the hospitals. The patient requires a short hospital stay and the procedure can be performed easily and at significantly lower costs. The lucrative and beneficial surgeries for hospitals are total hip and knee replacements. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. aap Implantate AG

Arthrex Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Enovis Corp.

Exactech Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Medtronic Plc

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Smith and Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Tecres Spa

Teknimed

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Vendor Offering

3M Co. - The company offers bone cement solutions such as 3M Ketac Cem Maxicap Permanent Glass Ionomer Luting Cement Intro Kit, and 3M RelyX Universal Resin Cement Kits.

The company offers bone cement solutions such as Ketac Cem Maxicap Permanent Glass Ionomer Luting Cement Intro Kit, and RelyX Universal Resin Cement Kits. Arthrex Inc. - The company offers bone cement solutions such as OSferion an osteoconductive bone graft substitute, and bone void filler consisting.

The company offers bone cement solutions such as OSferion an osteoconductive bone graft substitute, and bone void filler consisting. Globus Medical Inc. - The company offers bone cement solutions such as FORTRESS Radiopaque Bone Cement comprised of two components, PMMA, and barium sulfate.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The bone replacement market size is estimated to grow by USD 5,611.29 million at a CAGR of 6.88% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (knee, hip, and extremities), material (allografts, autografts, synthetic materials, and BMPs), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The rise in the incidence of sports-related fractures is a key factor driving the bone replacement market growth during the forecast period.

The artificial bone market size is estimated to grow by USD 170.77 million at a CAGR of 8.5% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, Technavio has segmented the market into Material (ceramics, hydroxyapatite, composite, polymer, and others), end-user (hospitals, specialty clinics, and research organizations), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). The increasing awareness and accessibility to advanced medical treatments is a key factors driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Bone Cement Glue Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 493.86 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., aap Implantate AG, Arthrex Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Enovis Corp., Exactech Inc., Globus Medical Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Orthofix Medical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Tecres Spa, Teknimed, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bone cement glue market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global bone cement glue market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Ambulatory surgery centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Ambulatory surgery centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Bone cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Bone cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Bone cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Bone cement - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Bone cement - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Bone glue - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Bone glue - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Bone glue - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Bone glue - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Bone glue - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 60: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 62: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 63: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 65: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 3M Co.

Co. Exhibit 111: 3M Co. - Overview

Co. - Overview

Exhibit 112: 3M Co. - Business segments

Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 113: 3M Co. - Key news

Co. - Key news

Exhibit 114: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 115: 3M Co. - Segment focus

12.4 aap Implantate AG

Exhibit 116: aap Implantate AG - Overview



Exhibit 117: aap Implantate AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: aap Implantate AG - Key offerings

12.5 Arthrex Inc.

Exhibit 119: Arthrex Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Arthrex Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Arthrex Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 122: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Enovis Corp.

Exhibit 127: Enovis Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Enovis Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Enovis Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Enovis Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Exactech Inc.

Exhibit 131: Exactech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Exactech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Exactech Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Globus Medical Inc.

Exhibit 134: Globus Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Globus Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Globus Medical Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Heraeus Holding GmbH

Exhibit 137: Heraeus Holding GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 138: Heraeus Holding GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Heraeus Holding GmbH - Key offerings

12.11 Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Exhibit 140: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Johnson and Johnson Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 145: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 146: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 148: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.13 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 150: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 151: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 153: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

12.14 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 155: Stryker Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Stryker Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Stryker Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Tecres Spa

Exhibit 160: Tecres Spa - Overview



Exhibit 161: Tecres Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 162: Tecres Spa - Key offerings

12.16 Teknimed

Exhibit 163: Teknimed - Overview



Exhibit 164: Teknimed - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Teknimed - Key offerings

12.17 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 166: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio