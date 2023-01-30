Bone cement market size to increase by USD 449.08 million: Analysis of major players as well as the key contributor region - Technavio

Jan 30, 2023, 21:45 ET
North America will account for 42% of the market growth of the global bone cement market
NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North America is accounted for a major share of 42% of the global bone cement market, with the US being the major revenue contributor. The high share of the market is due to the widespread adoption of minimally invasive techniques such as joint reconstruction, fusion procedures, and fractures. The market is also driven by the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and the increased number of orthopedic-related surgeries. Considering the increase in the number of patients, well-established companies from the region focus on the development of highly biocompatible bone cement. Moreover, most leading vendors have set their headquarters in the US, which helps them focus and market their products in this region. To know more, Download a PDF sample report
The bone cement market by product, end-user, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to decelerate at a CAGR of 5.31% and register an incremental growth of USD 449.08 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market.
Company profiles
The bone cement market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- AAP Implantate AG: The company offers bone cement such as OsteoCem bone cement.
- Exactech Inc.: The company offers bone cement such as Cemex bone cement.
- G21 Srl: The company offers bone cement such as G1 and G3 radiopaque bone cements.
- Johnson and Johnson: The company offers bone cement such as Vertecem II bone cement.
- Kyeron
- Medacta International SA
- Medtronic Plc
- Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Olympus Corp.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!
Market dynamics
The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders due to the rise in trauma cases, the growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, and the increasing use of bone cement in interventional procedures. However, high entry barriers for new players are hindering market growth.
Competitive analysis
The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample
Market Segmentation
- Based on product, the market is segmented into antibiotic-loaded bone cement and non-antibiotic-loaded bone cement. The antibiotic-loaded bone cement segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World. North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
What are the key data covered in this Bone cement market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bone cement market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the bone cement market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW).
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bone cement market vendors
|
Bone cement market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
158
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.31%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 449.08 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
|
5.23
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
aap Implantate AG, Alphatec Holdings Inc., Colfax Corp., EVOLUTIS SAS, Exactech Inc., G21 Srl, Globus Medical Inc., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Johnson and Johnson, Kyeron, Medacta International SA, Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Olympus Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., Synimed Synergie Ingenierie Medicale SARL, Tecres Spa, TEKNIMED, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global bone cement market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global bone cement market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Antibiotic-loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Antibiotic-loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Antibiotic-loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Antibiotic-loaded bone cement - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Antibiotic-loaded bone cement - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Non-antibiotic loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Non-antibiotic loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Non-antibiotic loaded bone cement - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Non-antibiotic loaded bone cement - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Non-antibiotic loaded bone cement - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 47: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 51: Chart on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Ambulatory surgery centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Ambulatory surgery centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Ambulatory surgery centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 106: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 aap Implantate AG
- Exhibit 108: aap Implantate AG - Overview
- Exhibit 109: aap Implantate AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 110: aap Implantate AG - Key offerings
- 12.4 Alphatec Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Alphatec Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Alphatec Holdings Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 113: Alphatec Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.5 Colfax Corp.
- Exhibit 114: Colfax Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 115: Colfax Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 116: Colfax Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 117: Colfax Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Colfax Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.6 EVOLUTIS SAS
- Exhibit 119: EVOLUTIS SAS - Overview
- Exhibit 120: EVOLUTIS SAS - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: EVOLUTIS SAS - Key offerings
- 12.7 Exactech Inc.
- Exhibit 122: Exactech Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 123: Exactech Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 124: Exactech Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 G21 Srl
- Exhibit 125: G21 Srl - Overview
- Exhibit 126: G21 Srl - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: G21 Srl - Key offerings
- 12.9 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 128: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 129: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 130: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 131: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 12.10 Medacta International SA
- Exhibit 133: Medacta International SA - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Medacta International SA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 135: Medacta International SA - Key offerings
- 12.11 Medtronic Plc
- Exhibit 136: Medtronic Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Medtronic Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Medtronic Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus
- 12.12 Merit Medical Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 141: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Merit Medical Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Olympus Corp.
- Exhibit 145: Olympus Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Olympus Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Olympus Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 148: Olympus Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 149: Olympus Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.14 Smith and Nephew plc
- Exhibit 150: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview
- Exhibit 151: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 152: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news
- Exhibit 153: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus
- 12.15 Stryker Corp.
- Exhibit 155: Stryker Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Stryker Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Stryker Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 158: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 159: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.16 Synimed Synergie Ingenierie Medicale SARL
- Exhibit 160: Synimed Synergie Ingenierie Medicale SARL - Overview
- Exhibit 161: Synimed Synergie Ingenierie Medicale SARL - Product / Service
- Exhibit 162: Synimed Synergie Ingenierie Medicale SARL - Key offerings
- 12.17 Tecres Spa
- Exhibit 163: Tecres Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Tecres Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 165: Tecres Spa - Key offerings
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 169: Research methodology
- Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 171: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations
