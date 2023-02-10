Bone conduction devices market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global bone conduction devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,604.25 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. The commercial segment was valued at USD 4,079.08 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. North America will account for the largest share of the global market during the forecast period.

For more Insights on market size Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bone Conduction Devices Market 2023-2027

Global bone conduction devices market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Interpretation of porter's five models helps to strategize the business, for entire details – buy the report!

Global bone conduction devices market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global bone conduction devices market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Product (BAHA and Bone conducting headphones), and End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, and Individuals).

The BAHA segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Factor such as, the child/pediatric bone conduction hearing aids market is anticipated to grow as a result of rising awareness and technological developments in the detection of hearing loss in infants and children. The adoption of new technologies is fueled by the expansion of healthcare infrastructure globally and increased spending on healthcare, which is also boosting market growth. Many vendors are focusing on innovations in these products to gain a competitive advantage in the global bone conduction market. Thus, owing to such factors, the BAHA segment of the global market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global bone conduction devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global bone conduction devices market.

North America is estimated to account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. North America will dominate the market during the forecast years owing to the increase in the adoption of and demand for aesthetic aids. The demand for sophisticated and advanced healthcare products in the region is high due to the high disposable income of the population. Moreover, access to healthcare facilities and the awareness of new technologies in the healthcare sector has led to the increased acceptance of bone-conduction devices in the country, which will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global bone conduction devices market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rising popularity of bone-conduction headphones is notably driving the market growth.

is notably driving the market growth. These headphones, unlike regular in-ear and on-ear headphones, keep the users' ears free from any device such that the users can simultaneously hear the music playing in the headphones as well as other sounds in their surroundings.

The demand for bone conduction headphones is higher among sports and fitness enthusiasts as these headphones provide users with enhanced awareness of their surroundings while simultaneously playing music.

Similar to fitness bands, and bone conduction headphones are being largely marketed as sports and fitness products.

While fitness bands are used to track vital statistics such as pulse rate, heartbeat rate, number of steps, and the number of calories burnt, bone conduction headphones are used to listen to music while performing sports or fitness activities. Thus, owing to such factors, the global market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

New applications for bone-conduction headphones are emerging trends in the market.

are emerging trends in the market. The concept of bone-conduction headphones is comparatively new in the market, and a large portion of the global population is still unaware of the presence of this technology.

However, the visibility and penetration of bone conduction technology are likely to increase, with companies such as Panasonic entering the market.

One such area in which bone conduction headphones can be easily incorporated is the Artificial Intelligence (AI) devices and AI gears markets.

Many applications of bone-conduction headphones are likely to be discovered during the forecast period, which will complement the growth of the global market.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The high cost of BAHAs is the major challenge impeding the market growth.

is the major challenge impeding the market growth. Leading BAHA manufacturers such as Cochlear Limited and Oticon Medical sell their products at an average price range of USD 4,000 - USD 7,500, which is expensive when compared with conventional hearing aids.

7,500, which is expensive when compared with conventional hearing aids. The manufacturers of BAHAs focus extensively on quality to increase the life of the implants, the prices are likely to increase further during the forecast period.

Owing to such high costs, patients with a lower degree of hearing impairment tend to opt for conventional and low-cost hearing aids.

In addition, BAHAs require frequent battery charging and replacement, which further adds to the costs borne by users. Hence, such factors will restrain the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this bone conduction devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bone conduction devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the bone conduction devices market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bone conduction devices market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bone conduction devices market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The rugged devices market size is expected to increase to USD 344.78 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (rugged mobile computers, rugged tablets/notebooks, rugged scanners, and rugged air quality monitors), end-user (industrial, military and defense, commercial, and government), type (semi-rugged, fully rugged, and ultra-rugged), and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.5%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (rugged mobile computers, rugged tablets/notebooks, rugged scanners, and rugged air quality monitors), end-user (industrial, military and defense, commercial, and government), type (semi-rugged, fully rugged, and ultra-rugged), and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The size of the GaN RF devices market is expected to increase by USD 1.19 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.3%. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (cellular infrastructure, defense and military, CATV, and others), material (GaN-on-Si, GaN-on-SiC, and GaN-on-diamond), and geography (APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Bone Conduction Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,604.25 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.84 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BHM Tech Produktionsgesellschaft mbH, Cochlear Ltd., Damson, Demant AS, DQC, GN Store Nord AS, INVISIO AB, MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, Medtronic Plc, Motorola Solutions Inc., Oticon Medical AS, Panasonic Holdings Corp., SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC, Shokz, Sonova AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., WeHear Hearing Solutions, Widex AS, WS Audiology AS, and Zounds Hearing Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global bone conduction devices market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global bone conduction devices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 BAHA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on BAHA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on BAHA - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on BAHA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on BAHA - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Bone conducting headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Bone conducting headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Bone conducting headphones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Bone conducting headphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Bone conducting headphones - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Individuals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Individuals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Individuals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Individuals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Individuals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BHM Tech Produktionsgesellschaft mbH

Exhibit 108: BHM Tech Produktionsgesellschaft mbH - Overview



Exhibit 109: BHM Tech Produktionsgesellschaft mbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: BHM Tech Produktionsgesellschaft mbH - Key offerings

12.4 Cochlear Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Cochlear Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Cochlear Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Cochlear Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Cochlear Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Damson

Exhibit 115: Damson - Overview



Exhibit 116: Damson - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Damson - Key offerings

12.6 Demant AS

Exhibit 118: Demant AS - Overview



Exhibit 119: Demant AS - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Demant AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Demant AS - Segment focus

12.7 GN Store Nord AS

Exhibit 122: GN Store Nord AS - Overview



Exhibit 123: GN Store Nord AS - Business segments



Exhibit 124: GN Store Nord AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: GN Store Nord AS - Segment focus

12.8 MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH

Exhibit 126: MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: MED EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH - Key offerings

12.9 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 129: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 130: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 132: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

12.10 Oticon Medical AS

Exhibit 134: Oticon Medical AS - Overview



Exhibit 135: Oticon Medical AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: Oticon Medical AS - Key offerings

12.11 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 137: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC

Exhibit 142: SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC - Overview



Exhibit 143: SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: SeboTek Hearing Systems LLC - Key offerings

12.13 Shokz

Exhibit 145: Shokz - Overview



Exhibit 146: Shokz - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Shokz - Key offerings

12.14 Sonova AG

Exhibit 148: Sonova AG - Overview



Exhibit 149: Sonova AG - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Sonova AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Sonova AG - Segment focus

12.15 Starkey Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 152: Starkey Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Starkey Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Starkey Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 WS Audiology AS

Exhibit 155: WS Audiology AS - Overview



Exhibit 156: WS Audiology AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: WS Audiology AS - Key offerings

12.17 Zounds Hearing Inc.

Exhibit 158: Zounds Hearing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: Zounds Hearing Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Zounds Hearing Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 161: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 162: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 163: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 164: Research methodology



Exhibit 165: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 166: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 167: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio