Bone Conduction Devices Market To Gain Owing To Rising Prevalence Of Permanent Conductive Hearing Loss & Growing Health Awareness Among The Population: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bone conduction devices market is expected to display higher growth rate over the next five years. Rapid surge in this market is credited to the rising prevalence of permanent conductive hearing loss or mixed hearing loss and high-level of noise pollution. Permanent conductive hearing loss or mixed hearing loss is caused due to hereditary disorders, ear infections near ear canal, ear drum or part of the middle ear, birth complications and other factors. Globally, bone conduction devices market is predicted to generate massive revenue over the next five years, providing numerous opportunities for industry participants to invest in research and development of bone conduction devices. Geriatric population is more prone towards hearing loss, thereby driving demand for bone conduction devices in the market. The recent technological advancement in the healthcare sector and development of novel products such as aesthetically appealing miniature devices coupled with growing geriatric population in both developed and developing economies across the globe are expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years.

Bone conduction devices, also termed as bone anchored hearing implants, are primarily used by patient suffering from permanent conductive hearing loss or mixed hearing loss. These are formed of two parts including the external implant sound processor and a surgically-implanted fixture. The external implant sound processor is responsible for detecting and turning the sound into vibrations; while the surgically-implanted fixtures are inserted into the skull behind the ear. The bone conduction devices also offer in-built amplification without needing an ear mold or hearing aid. Bone conduction devices are convenient to use in comparison with conventional hearing aids. These factors are predicted to foster the growth of bone conduction devices sales market over the forecast period.

The bone conduction devices market is broadly categorized into major segments based on the end-user type such as individuals, clinics and hospitals. Clinics segment is growing rapidly in the market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years. The bone conduction devices market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in implementation of latest technologies in healthcare sector, surge in number of research & development activities and existence of well-established industrial infrastructure in the region. In European region, Germany, France, and United Kingdom are projected to witness steady growth. Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold a major share in the bone conduction devices sales market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with presence of large patient pool, rising geriatric population, growing in hearing-related problems, rising health awareness among the general population, increasing healthcare expenditure by local governments, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the bone conduction devices sales market are Aftershokz Corp., Cochlear Ltd., Damson Global, Marsboy Global, MED-EL Co., Medtronic plc, Panasonic Corp., and SainSonic.

