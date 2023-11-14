Bone Graft Substitutes Business Research Report 2023: A Global $5.3 Billion Market by 2030 - Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Continue to Grow in Popularity

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bone Graft Substitutes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Bone Graft Substitutes estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Allograft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Synthetic segment is estimated at 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR

The Bone Graft Substitutes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$547.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update
  • From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"
  • Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
  • Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships
  • Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
  • Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
  • COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Orthopedic Surgery Volumes
  • Number of Elective Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Conducted in the US: April-June 2020 Vs April-June 2019
  • Demand for Bone Graft Substitutes Impacted by the Pandemic
  • Bone Grafts: A Prelude
  • An Introduction Bone Graft Substitutes
  • A Peek into Mechanism of Action of Bone Graft Substitutes
  • Types of Bone Grafts
  • Applications of Bone Graft Substitutes
  • Global Market Outlook
  • Segment Analysis
  • Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth
  • Competition
  • Bone Graft Substitutes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
  • World Brands
  • Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Sustained Rise in the Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects
  • Global Orthopedics Market by Segment (in %) for 2023E
  • Increase in Number of Fractures Fuels Demand for Bone Growth Substitutes
  • Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Fractures by Age Group: 2022
  • Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage Breakdown by Age Group
  • Increasing Cases of Trauma Underpins Demand
  • Rise in Incidence of Osteoporosis to Benefit Market Growth
  • Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and 2022E
  • % of Women Affected by Osteoporosis
  • Market to Benefit from the Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders
  • Increasing Incidence of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases Supports Market
  • Spinal Fusion Surgery Holds Strong Opportunities
  • US Spinal Fusion Surgery Market: Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group
  • Foot & Extremity Reconstruction Presents Opportunities for Bone Grafting
  • Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Poised for High Growth
  • Dental Implants Penetration Worldwide - Number of Patients Treated Per 10,000 Persons in Select Countries
  • Dental Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Breakdown by Material (in %) for 2023E
  • Increasing Visibility of Orthobiological Products to Spur Grafting Options
  • What Drives Physicians' Choice of Bone Grafts?
  • Patient Safety Emerges as a Top Priority
  • Bone Grafting - A Review of Select Commercial Solutions
  • Precision Machined Allografts Gain Surgeon Preference
  • Advanced Allografts Emerge as Replacements for Autografts in Surgical Procedures
  • Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Continue to Grow in Popularity
  • Significance of Synthetic Bone Grafts in Dental Treatment
  • Current Developments in Artificial Bone Grafts
  • Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Promising Outlook Despite Safety Concerns
  • DBM: Strong Growth but Tough Competition
  • Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead
  • Technological Advancements Drive Bone Grafts Market
  • Aging Population and Their Increased Vulnerability to Bone & Joint-Related Disorders Drive Market Growth
  • Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
  • Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth
  • Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
  • Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P
  • Rising Healthcare Spending Augurs Well for the Market
  • World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
  • Major Challenges Confronting Bone Graft Substitutes Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 147 Featured)

  • AlloSource
  • Baxter International, Inc.
  • DePuy Synthes Companies
  • Exactech, Inc.
  • LifeNet Health, Inc.
  • Medtronic plc
  • NovaBone Products LLC
  • NuVasive, Inc.
  • Orthofix US LLC
  • RTI Surgical, Inc.
  • SeaSpine Orthopedics Corporation
  • Smith & Nephew Plc
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Wright Medical Group N.V.
  • Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.
  • Zimmer Biomet

