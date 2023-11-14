Bone Graft Substitutes Business Research Report 2023: A Global $5.3 Billion Market by 2030 - Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Continue to Grow in Popularity

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bone Graft Substitutes - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Bone Graft Substitutes estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Allograft, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Synthetic segment is estimated at 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR



The Bone Graft Substitutes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$547.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 6.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Impact and Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

COVID-19 Pandemic Impacts Orthopedic Surgery Volumes

Number of Elective Orthopedic Surgical Procedures Conducted in the US: April- June 2020 Vs April- June 2019

Vs April- Demand for Bone Graft Substitutes Impacted by the Pandemic

Bone Grafts: A Prelude

An Introduction Bone Graft Substitutes

A Peek into Mechanism of Action of Bone Graft Substitutes

Types of Bone Grafts

Applications of Bone Graft Substitutes

Global Market Outlook

Segment Analysis

Developing Regions to Spearhead Future Growth

Competition

Bone Graft Substitutes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Rise in the Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects

Global Orthopedics Market by Segment (in %) for 2023E

Increase in Number of Fractures Fuels Demand for Bone Growth Substitutes

Percentage Share Breakdown of Number of Fractures by Age Group: 2022

Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage Breakdown by Age Group

Increasing Cases of Trauma Underpins Demand

Rise in Incidence of Osteoporosis to Benefit Market Growth

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and 2022E

% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Market to Benefit from the Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders

Increasing Incidence of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases Supports Market

Spinal Fusion Surgery Holds Strong Opportunities

US Spinal Fusion Surgery Market: Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Age Group

Foot & Extremity Reconstruction Presents Opportunities for Bone Grafting

Dental Bone Graft Substitutes Market: Poised for High Growth

Dental Implants Penetration Worldwide - Number of Patients Treated Per 10,000 Persons in Select Countries

Dental Bone Graft and Substitutes Market Breakdown by Material (in %) for 2023E

Increasing Visibility of Orthobiological Products to Spur Grafting Options

What Drives Physicians' Choice of Bone Grafts?

Patient Safety Emerges as a Top Priority

Bone Grafting - A Review of Select Commercial Solutions

Precision Machined Allografts Gain Surgeon Preference

Advanced Allografts Emerge as Replacements for Autografts in Surgical Procedures

Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes Continue to Grow in Popularity

Significance of Synthetic Bone Grafts in Dental Treatment

Current Developments in Artificial Bone Grafts

Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Promising Outlook Despite Safety Concerns

DBM: Strong Growth but Tough Competition

Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead

Technological Advancements Drive Bone Grafts Market

Aging Population and Their Increased Vulnerability to Bone & Joint-Related Disorders Drive Market Growth

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth

Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Rising Healthcare Spending Augurs Well for the Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Major Challenges Confronting Bone Graft Substitutes Market

