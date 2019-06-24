Bone Graft Substitutes Market, 2024 - Focus on Select Players / Product Innovations / Introductions / Recent Industry Activity

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bone Graft Substitutes: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Bone Graft Substitutes in US$ Million.

The US market is additionally analyzed by the following Segments:

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Bone Morphogenetic Protein

Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts

Synthetic Bone Grafts

The report profiles 42 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AlloSource ( USA )

) Baxter International, Inc. ( USA )

) DePuy Synthes Companies ( USA )

) Exactech, Inc. ( USA )

) SeaSpine Holdings Corporation ( USA )

) LifeNet Health, Inc. ( USA )

) Medtronic plc ( Ireland )

) NovaBone Products LLC ( USA )

) NuVasive, Inc. ( USA )

) Orthofix International N V (Curaao)

RTI Surgical, Inc. ( USA )

) Smith & Nephew Plc (UK)

Stryker Corporation ( USA )

) Wright Medical Group N.V. ( Netherlands )

) Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. ( USA )

) Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. ( USA )



Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Bone Grafts - A Prelude

Outlook

Developing Markets Hold Lucrative Potential for Bone Graft Substitutes

Rise in Volume of Orthopedic Procedures Boosts Prospects

Bone Grafting - An Important Procedure for Healing Fractures

What Drives Physicians' Choice of Bone Grafts?

Challenges for Different Bone Grafts

Patient Safety Emerges as a Top Priority

Unmet Clinical Needs to Foster R&D Engine

Advanced Allografts Encroach the Use of Autografts in Surgical Procedures

Rise in Popularity of Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes

Bone Morphogenetic Protein - Safety Concerns Impact Growth Prospects

Stem Cell Based Bone Grafts: Promising Growth Ahead

DBM: Strong Growth but Tough Competition

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Allografts Offered by Select Companies



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, ISSUES & TRENDS

A Review of Major Factors Affecting Growth

Increasing Incidence of Degenerative Intervertebral Disc Diseases

Rising Prevalence of Arthritis and Other Orthopedic Disorders

Growing Number of Revision Orthopedic Surgeries

Rise in Spinal Fusions in Private Healthcare

Foot and Extremity Reconstruction - Promising Market for Bone Grafts

Spine Fusion - The Largest Application Market for Bone Graft Substitutes

Dental Bone Grafting - A High Potential Market

Adoption of Dental Implants - Breakdown by Number of Implants in Select Countries

Increasing Visibility of Orthobiological Products to Spur Grafting Options

Technological Advancements Drive Bone Grafts Market

A Glance at Few Recent Innovations/Research Efforts in Bone Grafts

Sea Coral Offers Perfect Biomaterial for Bone Grafts

Indian Scientists at Synthera Develop Innovative Bone Graft Substitutes

NJIT Receives Grant to Commercialize New Bone Graft Substitute Technology

Consortium to Develop SmartBonePep Bio-hybrid Composite Bone Graft

QMUL Researchers Develop Inductigraft Synthetic Bone Grafts

Researchers Develop Aerograft Dental Bone Graft Material for Dental Procedures

Precision Machined Allografts Gain Surgeon Preference

Disease Transmission through Bone Grafts - A Major Safety Concern

Lack of Standards in Bone Graft Substitute Market

Reimbursement Issues Continue to Haunt Bone Grafts Market

Regional Regulations & Religious Beliefs Hamper Bone Graft Substitutes Market

Synthetic Bone Grafts - Solution for Halal Bone Graft Implantation

Bone Glue - A Potential Threat to the Bone Graft Market

Alliances with Organ Procurement Organizations: A Shot in the Arm

Limited Availability of Donor Tissues

Competition Intensifies from Alternative Tissue Repair Therapies

Substitute Technologies Threaten to Replace Spinal Fusions

Bone Grafts Termed as Tissues Suffer From Inconsistent Patient Outcomes

New Ways of Fixing Broken Bones

BoneCure Sleeve - Heading Towards the Human Market

Bioactive Glass - Suitable for Weight Bearing Portion

Review of Demographic Drivers

Aging Population: A Strong Demographic Driver

Rise in Global Obesity Epidemic Boosts Market Growth

Facts & Statistics on the Rising Obesity Levels: Important Opportunity Indicators



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Bone Grafts: A Definition

Bone Grafts: A Peek into their Mechanism of Action

Types of Bone Grafts

Scoring of Osteoconduction, Osteoinduction, and Osteogenesis Properties of Bone Grafts by Type

Autografts

Standard Allografts

Machined Bone Allografts

Demineralized Bone Matrix

Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMPs)

Basic Functions of TGF-Beta

Synthetic Bone Grafts

Collagen-based Matrices

Ceramic: A Material of Choice

Hydroxyapatite: A Major Calcium Phosphate Based Ceramic

Calcium Sulfate

Polymer Based Bone Grafts

Coral: A Valuable Synthetic Graft Material

Application of Bone Grafts

Spinal Fusion

Trauma & Reconstructive Surgeries

Trauma

Reconstructive Surgeries

Joint Revision Arthroplasty

Oral, Periodontal, and Cranio-Maxillofacial

Tissue Recovery & Processing: A Review

Tissue Banks

Tissue Processing

Tissue Distribution

An Illustration of the Tissue Recovering, Processing, & Distribution Network



5. REGULATORY ENVIRONMENT

Regulatory Issues

FDA Classification of Bone Products

Human Cells, Tissues and Cellular and Tissue-Based Products (HCT/Ps)

National Organ Transplant Act (NOTA)

Good Tissue Practices

Tissue Banking Regulation

FDA Regulations on Xenograft

DBM-based Products in US

Synthetic Bone Graft Substitutes



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Bone Graft Products of Select Players



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

AlloSource and Stryker Unveil the ProChondrixCR Cryopreserved Osteochondral Allograft

LifeNet Health launches AngioGraft Aortoiliac Artery

Royal Biologics Launches MAXX-FuseLine of Allografts

NovaBone launches NovaBone IRM and IRM MacroPOR Biologically Active Bone Graft Substitutes

Leader Biomedical Group DBM, cleaned with eCOO Clean Technology

Antibe Therapeutics Launches PentOS OI Max for Dental Biologics Market

Zimmer Biomet Introduces PrimaGen Advanced Allograft

Citagenix Launches PentOS OI Putty Bone Graft Substitute

AlloSource Introduces ProChondrix Cartilage Restoration Matrix



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Bonesupport Enters into Agreement with Collagen Matrix

DePuy Synthes Enters into Agreement with Prosidyan to Promote the FIBERGRAFT Family of Products in the US

Medtronic Receives FDA Approval of Infuse(TM) Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications

Exactech Completes Merger with TPG Capital

Molecular Matrix Receives FDA Clearance for Osteo-PTM Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute

RTI Surgical to Acquire Zyga Technology

SeaSpine Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for OsteoBallast Demineralized Bone Matrix in Resorbable Mesh

BONESUPPORT Signs Agreement for Bio-Ceramic Bone Substitute Products in the Italian Market

Prosidyan Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for FIBERGRAFT BG Matrix - Bone Graft Substitute for Postero-lateral Spinal Fusion

DSM Enters into Partnership with Cerapedics to Develop and Manufacture Next Generation of Peptide Enhanced Bone Graft

Artoss Announces Availability of NanoBone Bone Graft Products through DAPA

Bonesupport Enters into Commercialization Agreement for the French Market

BoneSupport Extends Distribution agreement with Zimmer Biomet for Cerament TM Bone Void Filler

Kuros Biosciences Acquires Xpand Biotechnology

AllowSource Receives Patent for ProChondrix Cartilage Restoration Matrix

MiMedx Group Takes Over Stability Biologics



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 57 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 60)

The United States (38)

(38) Canada (1)

(1) Europe (17)

(17) France (2)

(2)

Germany (2)

(2)

The United Kingdom (4)

(4)

Rest of Europe (9)

(9) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)

(Excluding Japan) (3) Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k52ghn

