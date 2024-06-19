Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market size is set to grow by USD 1.71 billion from 2024-2028, growing orthopedic conditions and surgical cases boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bone grafts and substitutes market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.71 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% during the forecast period. Growing orthopedic conditions and surgical cases is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries. However, high costs associated with implants and procedures poses a challenge. Key market players include AlloSource, Arthrex Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bioventus LLC, Ed. Geistlich Sohne AG, Institut Straumann AG, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, MTF Biologics, NovaBone Products LLC, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., OST Laboratories, RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., TBF TISSUE ENGINEERING, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc..

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.45% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1719.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.42 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Key companies profiled AlloSource, Arthrex Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bioventus LLC, Ed. Geistlich Sohne AG, Institut Straumann AG, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, MTF Biologics, NovaBone Products LLC, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., OST Laboratories, RTI Surgical Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., TBF TISSUE ENGINEERING, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Market Driver

The global bone grafts and substitutes market is anticipated to expand due to the rising use of minimally invasive surgeries in orthopedics. Minimally invasive bone grafting techniques, such as SMART, offer superior bone regeneration with less pain and fewer complications. Specialist orthopedic care centers are increasingly adopting these methods, leading to an increase in market demand. Consequently, the market for bone grafts and substitutes is poised for growth during the forecast period.

The Bone Grafts and Substitutes market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for bone repair and regeneration solutions. Allografts, a type of bone graft, are gaining popularity due to their availability and ease of use. Another trend is the use of artificial bone substitutes, such as hydroxyapatite and tricalcium phosphate, which offer advantages like better integration and reduced risk of disease transmission. Fracture repair and dental applications are major end-users in this market. Companies are focusing on product development and innovation to cater to the growing demand. Orthopedic and dental procedures are driving the market forward. The use of 3D printing technology is also on the rise, providing customized bone graft solutions. Overall, the Bone Grafts and Substitutes market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The global bone grafts and substitutes market faces significant challenges due to high costs. Orthopedic implants, used for joint, spine, and maxillofacial injuries treatment, have varying costs based on applications and features. For instance, dental grafting procedures cost between USD2,500 and USD3,500 . Simple grafts are more expensive than synthetic bone substitutes. The cost of bone grafting procedures includes devices, consultations, medications, and consumables. Inpatient procedures cost between USD25,000 and USD30,000 , while outpatient surgeries range from USD15,000 to USD20,000 . CT scans, used for diagnosis, cost between USD750 and USD1,300 per procedure. Repeated tests and implant removal increase costs. Healthcare infrastructure also affects costs, potentially hindering market growth.

Segment Overview

This bone grafts and substitutes market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Xenografts

1.2 Allografts

1.3 Synthetic bone grafts

1.4 DBM Application 2.1 Spinal fusion

2.2 Trauma

2.3 Craniomaxillofacial

2.4 Joint reconstruction

2.5 Dental bone grafting Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Xenografts- The bone grafts and substitutes market is significantly driven by the xenograft segment. Xenografts, which are transplants between closely related species, act as protective biological dressings for wounds. They prevent bacterial and physical damage, alleviate pain, and enhance moisture and heat retention. This segment's growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of knee and hip injuries, technological advancements like 3D-printed implants, and new product launches. In the dental sector, xenografts are primarily porcine and bovine, carefully cleaned, sterilized, and prepared for human use. Additionally, xenografts are extensively utilized in research and development due to their ability to create microenvironments mimicking tumors' physiological and pathological conditions. Consequently, the xenograft segment's expansion is anticipated to fuel the global bone grafts and substitutes market's growth throughout the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Bone Grafts and Substitutes market encompasses the production and distribution of synthetic alternatives to natural bone tissue for various orthopedic procedures. Regulatory authorities oversee the production and implementation of these substitutes to ensure safety and efficacy. Synthetic substitutes are utilized in the treatment of fractured bones, including facial fractures and hip fractures, as well as in joint reconstruction and spinal fusion procedures. These substitutes come in various forms, such as powders, granules, pastes, and putties, and are used in the treatment of sports injuries, falls, road accidents, and in the geriatric population. Additionally, bone grafts are employed in the treatment of bone cancer and other bone-related conditions. Surgeons rely on these substitutes to facilitate minimally invasive surgeries and promote faster healing.

Market Research Overview

The Bone Grafts and Substitutes market refers to the production and distribution of various bone grafting materials used in orthopedic and dental procedures. These materials are designed to replace or promote the regeneration of damaged or absent bone tissue. The market includes a range of products such as allografts, xenografts, and synthetic grafts. Allografts are derived from human donor bones, while xenografts are sourced from animals. Synthetic grafts are made from synthetic materials. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of bone diseases and injuries, as well as advancements in bone grafting technology. The use of bone grafts and substitutes is essential in reconstructive surgeries, trauma cases, and dental implant procedures. The global bone grafts and substitutes market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to these factors.

