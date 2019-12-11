Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type, By Application Type, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material Type (Allograft, Synthetic), By Application Type (Spinal Fusion, Craniomaxillofacial, Long Bone), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026

The global bone grafts & substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 3.54 billion by 2026. The market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The availability of advanced products in varied shapes and sizes providing high osteoconductive and osteoinductive properties is supplementing market growth. In minimally invasive procedures, large incisions and damage to muscles surrounding repair area can be significantly avoided. These techniques also reduce the duration of hospital stay and support rapid wound healing with lesser pain and surgical wounds. Thus, rising adoption of bone graft and substitutes in minimally invasive surgical procedures is further anticipated to boost market growth in near future.



Minimally invasive total joint replacement and spine surgeries are some of the newly adopted procedures.Moreover, increasing adoption of synthetic bone grafts due to lesser chance of disease transmission is propelling the growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• Increasing number of orthopedic surgeries and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are primary factors driving the growth

• By product type, allografts accounted for the largest revenue share as of 2018 in bone grafts & substitutes market, mainly due to properties such as immediate structural support and osteoconductivity. Moreover, allografts do not require another surgery to harvest the bone, which results in reduced surgery time and wound healing, thus, attributing toward segment growth

• Spinal segment held the largest share of the application segment in 2018 owing to the increasing geriatric population and growing number of spinal disorders.

• The dental segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of dental implant surgeries and technological advancements in dental grafts.

• The U.S. held dominant revenue share of North American market in 2018, owing to rising traumatic injuries, adoption of bone grafts, and number of orthopedic & minimally invasive surgical procedures

• Key players in the market include DePuy Synthes; Medtronic PLC; Nuvasive, Inc.; Orthofix Holdings, Inc.; Wright Medical Group N.V.; AlloSource, Inc.; and Stryker Corp.



