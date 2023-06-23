Bone grafts and substitutes market size to grow by USD 1,450.51 million from 2022 to 2027: Growing prevalence of orthopedic conditions to boost growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bone grafts and substitutes market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,450.51 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.71%. The growing prevalence of orthopedic conditions is driving market growth. According to Arthritis Foundation, 130 million people across the world may have degenerative joint diseases or disorders by 2050. To treat such conditions, bone grafts and substitutes are used, especially for fractures and dislocation of the lower extremity, total and partial hip replacements, and spinal fusions. In addition, a bone growth stimulation device delivers low-intensity electrical signals that stimulate the natural healing process. Various companies offer bone growth stimulation devices. For instance, Orthofix Medical Inc. offers Physio-Stim for hip fractures. These factors are expected to fuel the global bone grafts and substitutes market during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017-2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market 2023-2027

Bone grafts and substitutes market – Customer landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global bone grafts and substitutes market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global bone grafts and substitutes market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

Bone grafts and substitutes market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global bone grafts and substitutes market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer bone grafts and substitutes in the market are AlloSource, Arthrex Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bioventus LLC, Geistlich Pharma AG, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, MTF Biologics, NovaBone Products LLC, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., OST Laboratories, RTI Surgical Inc., SeaSpine Holdings Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., TBF TISSUE ENGINEERING, Xtant Medical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. and others.

Key vendors are acquiring smaller companies, which is intensifying the competition in the market. They are adopting strategies such as M&A, partnerships, strategic collaborations, and R&D to expand their product portfolio and geographical reach. Moreover, new entrants offering technologically advanced products will further intensify the market competition. Therefore, increasing R&D investments and inorganic growth of vendors are likely to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What's new? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor offerings -

Bioventus LLC - The company offers solutions for bone grafts and substitutes, which contain calcium and phosphorus, two of the main mineral constituents of bones.

The company offers solutions for bone grafts and substitutes, which contain calcium and phosphorus, two of the main mineral constituents of bones. Geistlich Pharma AG - The company offers solutions for bone grafts and substitutes, which are synthetic, bioabsorbable calcium phosphate molded forms that can be used to fill osseous damage and support osteosynthesis.

The company offers solutions for bone grafts and substitutes, which are synthetic, bioabsorbable calcium phosphate molded forms that can be used to fill osseous damage and support osteosynthesis. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. - The company offers solutions for bone grafts and substitutes, which are produced in a 3D printing process and available in a variety of versions.

The company offers solutions for bone grafts and substitutes, which are produced in a 3D printing process and available in a variety of versions. Nuvasive Inc. - The company offers solutions for bone grafts and substitutes, which consist of beta-tricalcium phosphate (Beta-TCP), where the micro- and macro-porous structure allows it to be resorbed and replaced by bone during the healing process.

Bone grafts and substitutes market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (xenografts, allografts, synthetic bone grafts, and DBM), application (spinal fusion, trauma, craniomaxillofacial, joint reconstruction, and dental bone grafting), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The xenografts segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. Xenografts refer to transplants between closely related species. They are biological dressings and protect wounds from bacterial and physical trauma. The increasing prevalence of knee and hip injuries, technological advances such as 3D-printed implants, and new product launches by key players are driving the growth of the xenografts segment.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global bone grafts and substitutes market.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of orthopedic conditions, product launches, favorable reimbursement for orthopedic implants, and awareness initiatives by governments and non-profit organizations are driving the growth of the market in the region. Vendors are providing performance guarantees to promote the use of bone grafts and substitutes. For instance, in February 2022 , Orthofix Medical announced the launch of Opus BA, a synthetic bioactive bone graft solution. The launch of such products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Bone grafts and substitutes market – Market dynamics

Key trends - The growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is a key trend in the market. Minimally invasive surgeries provide various advantages, such as lower pain and discomfort, fewer chances of infection and bleeding, shorter hospital stays, decreased chances of scars, and quick recovery. These surgeries are generally preferred for arthroscopy, joint replacement, spine fusion, and other procedures. The presence of specialist orthopedic care centers is expected to increase the adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, which will further increase the use of bone grafts and substitutes. This, in turn, will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The high costs associated with implants and procedures may challenge market growth. Orthopedic implants are used for treating conditions related to joints, the spine, and maxillofacial injuries. The cost of bone grafts and substitutes is subject to their applications and features. For instance, the cost of synthetic bone substitutes is high. This can increase the cost burden on end-users and patients. For instance, the average cost of inpatient bone grafting procedures ranges from USD 25,000 to USD 30,000. In addition, the average cost of a CT scan ranges between USD 750 and USD 1,300 per procedure. Such factors are expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this bone grafts and substitutes market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the bone grafts and substitutes market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the bone grafts and substitutes market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the bone grafts and substitutes market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of bone grafts and substitutes market vendors

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,450.51 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.69 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AlloSource, Arthrex Inc., Baxter International Inc., Bioventus LLC, Geistlich Pharma AG, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, MTF Biologics, NovaBone Products LLC, Nuvasive Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., OST Laboratories, RTI Surgical Inc., SeaSpine Holdings Corp., Smith and Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., TBF TISSUE ENGINEERING, Xtant Medical Inc., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

