Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market to Expand at CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, TMR Report

Rapid shift from autografts to allografts and penetration of synthetic & tissue-engineered bone grafts boost growth of the bone grafts and substitutes market

Availability of premium dental treatments for fractures, structural restoration, and cosmetic improvement stimulates demand for bone grafts and substitutes

ALBANY, N.Y., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR estimate the bone grafts and substitutes market to cross the valuation of US$ 4.4 Bn by 2028. Rising incidence of bone and joint disorders leading to continuous strides in orthopaedic surgeries is fueling the growth of the bone grafts and substitutes market.

Increasing prevalence of chronic bone diseases, spurt in demand for treatment of complex bone disorders, and substantial increase in patient awareness and healthcare expenditures cements growth of the bone grafts and substitutes market. Bone grafts are used for structure restoration, bone regeneration, and pain relief since a long time.

The rising number of dental surgeries for fractures, restorative functions, and cosmetic improvements in and around the dental cavity is creating new opportunities in the bone grafts and substitutes market. Substantial spending on dental treatments leading to investments in dental technologies has led to the development of premium bone grafts and substitute products. This stimulates the bone grafts and substitutes market.

Consistent R&D for improved bone grafts has led to the advent of novel biological products such as autologous, allogenic, and synthetic bone grafts. The choice of bone grafts depends on the clinical requirement based on opinion of experts. Spine fusion, open-wedge tibial osteotomy, long bone fracture, periodontal treatments, and oral and maxillofacial surgery are some key clinical areas that display substantial demand for bone grafts and substitutes.

Request Brochure of Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=6200

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market – Key Findings of Report

Increasing incidence of bone disorders leading to rising number of bone graft surgery procedures fuels the demand for bone graft and substitutes. According to estimations of the International Osteoporosis Foundation, the incidence of fractures is likely to increase 310% in men and 240% in women by 2050.

Ceramic-based material segment is expected to account for key share of the bone grafts and substitutes market in the upcoming years. Demand for technologically advanced products by surgeons is responsible for the growth of the ceramic-based material segment. However, the cell-based segment is likely to display significant growth rate during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The growth of this segment is due to relatively easy use, inexpensive, reproducible, and does not involve suffering to animals.

Advantages of negligible risk of rejection accounts for autologous bone grafts to be hallmarked gold standard for bone transplant. However, risk of infection associated with autologous bone grafts during surgical procedure at both transplant site and tissue harvesting site has led to the advent of allografts.

Allografts substitute autografts effectively with their osteoinductive and osteoconductive properties. Ready availability of allografts in various shapes and sizes that can be processed in various forms such as chips create substantial demand for allografts in bone grafts and substitutes market.

North America held the leading share of the bone grafts and substitutes market in 2020. Presence of modern healthcare infrastructure, evolution of bone graft and substitute products, and substantial expenditure on advanced surgical procedures fuels the growth of the bone grafts and substitutes market of the region

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=6200

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market – Growth Drivers

Growing prevalence of bone and joint disorders that requires surgical intervention drives the bone grafts and substitutes market

Substantial R&D leading to the advent of a range of biological products such as allogenic, autologous, and synthetic bone grafts stimulates the demand in bone grafts and substitutes market

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=6200

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the bone grafts and substitutes market are;

AlloSource

Integra LifeSciences

Stryker

XTANT MEDICAL

Baxter Healthcare Corporation

DePuy Synthes

NuVasive Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet

Medtronic

Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=6200

The bone grafts and substitutes market is segmented as follows;

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, by Product

Allograft

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)



Others

Synthetic Bone Graft

Others

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, by Material

Ceramic-based

Calcium Phosphate



Calcium Sulfate



Others

Polymer-based

Polylactides



Polyglycolides



Polyurethanes



Others

Growth Factor-based

Cell-based

Others

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Others

Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Bone Allografts Market: Many players and manufacturers in the global bone allografts market are engaged in research and development activities to deliver natural and more efficient products to healthcare players. Introduction of biocompatible synthetic allografts is expected to foster the growth of the global bone allografts market in near future.

Soft Tissue Allografts Market: The soft tissue allografts market has found its hold on the back of technological advancements. While most companies in the market will be keen on rolling out products that aid the growth of the market, awareness and growing literacy levels will have a huge role to play too. The level of awareness among people, especially with the increased penetration of the Internet and easy access to social media, has skyrocketed. With time, the soft tissue allografts market will benefit from the growing knowledge about products and the procedure.

Synthetic Blood Substitutes Market: These blood replacements need to be sterile and should have the ability to release and transport oxygen and have certain shelf life. Riding on the back of these benefits, the global synthetic blood substitutes market is estimated to observe growth over the period of projection, from 2020 to 2030.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact :

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/bone-grafts-substitutes-market.htm

SOURCE Transparency Market Research