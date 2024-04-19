Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation Announces Call for Nominees for New Robert F. Gagel, M.D. Community Leadership Award

ARLINGTON, Va., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) announced today its call for nominees for the newly created Robert F. Gagel, M.D. Community Leadership Award. The award's intent is to recognize healthcare professionals who are instrumental in raising awareness about bone health and providing exceptional care to people living with osteoporosis in their community. Named in honor of its longest serving Board Member and former President and Chair, Robert F. Gagel, M.D., the annual award will be presented each year during May's Osteoporosis Awareness and Prevention Month.

"Dr. Gagel's service to BHOF's mission and the bone health community has been, and continues to be, extraordinary," said Kenneth W. Lyles, M.D., BHOF's board president. "As we celebrate the organization's 40th anniversary this year, this award reflects BHOF's commitment to highlighting and supporting the critical role healthcare professionals play in raising awareness about bone health in our communities and providing outstanding care to those they serve."

BHOF will announce the inaugural award winner in May 2024, and they will receive an award of $1,000. The BHOF Board of Trustees will also recognize this year's award winner during the Interdisciplinary Symposium on Osteoporosis (ISO) taking place June 13-15, 2024, at the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C.

"We're pleased to recognize healthcare professionals who are not only providing exceptional care for people living with bone disease, but also making a positive impact in their community," said Claire Gill, BHOF's chief executive officer. "Given Dr. Gagel's commitment to his patients during his distinguished medical career and his unwavering support of BHOF as a board member and officer for more than 15 years, we are delighted to name this award in his honor."

Nominations for the inaugural award will be accepted through May 15, 2024. For full details on the award criteria and to submit a nomination, please visit bonesource.org/robert-gagel-community-leadership-award.

