Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation Announces Search for Osteoporosis International Editor-in-Chief (North American office)

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation (BHOF) announced today that it is seeking candidates for the position of North American Editor-in-Chief of Osteoporosis International (OI) for a five-year term beginning in October 2026. An international multi-disciplinary journal, which is a joint initiative between the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) and BHOF, Osteoporosis International is a leading international bone journal with an impact factor of greater than 5.0. It has achieved this status by providing a unique international forum for the communication and exchange of current ideas concerning the diagnosis, prevention, treatment and management of osteoporosis and other metabolic bone diseases. This position also oversees, in collaboration with IOF, the journal Archives of Osteoporosis.

"Osteoporosis International is integral to fulfilling BHOF's mission," said Claire Gill, chief executive officer, BHOF. "The Editor-In-Chief of the North American Office must be a respected member of the bone research community demonstrating excellence in clinical practice, research, publication, professional society involvement, and other activities."

The Editor-in-Chief of the North American Office works closely with BHOF's chief executive officer, Board of Trustees, and the publisher of the journals. She/he oversees the peer review process and content development, including the following:

Selecting and supervising North American Editors and Editorial Review Board members

Providing direction for the journal and its content by identifying emerging areas of importance and soliciting papers for submission, working collaboratively with the European Editor-in-Chief to achieve these goals

Directing the review process to ensure timely and efficient handling of manuscripts

The search committee is being co-chaired by BHOF Trustees Kenneth W. Lyles, M.D., and Nicole Wright, Ph.D., MPH. The application process is now open. For more information, please visit the BHOF website at https://www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org/. Any questions should be directed to [email protected].

About BHOF

Established in 1984, the Bone Health and Osteoporosis' mission is to promote strong bones for life, prevent and treat osteoporosis and fractures, and optimize mobility and lifespan following fractures through programs of public and clinician awareness, education advocacy, and research. For more information, please visit https://www.bonehealthandosteoporosis.org/.

Contact: Claire Gill, CEO

703.647.3025

[email protected]

SOURCE Bone Health and Osteoporosis Foundation