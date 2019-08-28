Bone Solutions Inc. partners with Onkos Surgical for private label licensing agreement utilizing the OsteoCrete® platform technology

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bone Solutions Inc., announces a private label licensing agreement with Onkos Surgical covering OsteoCrete® technology — the first FDA (510k) cleared magnesium-based bone void filler in the orthopedic marketplace, designed to assist with bone repair and regeneration. Onkos intends to distribute and market the products under the GenVie™ brand name.

OsteoCrete® is an injectable, moldable solution assisting in the healing and regeneration of bone, with a robust composition that is three times stronger than cancellous bone.1 The FDA has cleared this orthopedic technology for use in bone-related surgical procedures ranging from complex injuries to all musculoskeletal extremities' trauma cases.

"For so many years, the orthopedics industry demonstrated a clear demand for osteogenic implants which mimic properties of the human bone. Prior to OsteoCrete®, calcium-based solutions contributed to bone healing, but with little extended mechanical support," explains BSI President and CEO, Drew Diaz. "Not only is OsteoCrete® resorbable – it offers excellent bone remodeling during the window of healing with uncompromised strength."

"We are excited to partner with Bone Solutions and the OsteoCrete technology platform. The properties of this unique formulation provide an ideal strength and resorption profile that our customers are looking for. The demands of our patient population require a product that provides a consistent and predictable healing window. We believe the magnesium-based phosphate technology provides an elegant solution for use in certain tumor and complex revision cases and we will plan on launching this product in the coming months under our GenVie brand," said Patrick Treacy, CEO and Co-Founder of Onkos Surgical.

Moving forward, BSI is focused on further development of bioresorbable implants and will continue exploring innovative applications for this unprecedented orthobiologics technology.

About Bone Solutions Incorporated

Bone Solutions Inc. ('BSI') is an orthobiologics company with a vision to provide orthopedic surgeons a means to improve clinical outcomes in a number of complex procedures while lowering costs. The company is revolutionizing a new solution for orthopedic surgeons for human uses with their FDA-cleared magnesium-based platform technology. www.bonesolutions.net

About Onkos Surgical

Based in Parsippany, N.J., Onkos Surgical is a privately held surgical oncology company founded in 2015. We believe that individuals with cancer requiring surgery deserve solutions designed specifically for them. This principle is the driving force behind our Precision Oncology initiatives. Built on a digital platform, our solutions are rooted in unmatched expertise in patient imaging analysis, personalized surgical planning, and the latest advancements in 3D printing. At Onkos, we are passionate about reducing complexity for our customers and addressing the clinical challenges associated with tumor surgery. www.onkossurgical.com

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "future," "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "potential," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market trends, launch delays, distribution challenges, product efficacy and safety concerns, product or raw material availability and other supply constraints. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements included are made only as the date of this release. The company assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information required to be disclosed by law.

1. Bone Solutions' Report 755635-01 Rev A, "Static Axial Compression Testing of the OsteoCrete System."

