Bone Solutions Inc. Successfully Surpasses 1,000 Implanted Cases with OsteoCrete® Magnesium-Based Bone Void Filler

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bone Solutions Inc. (BSI), an orthobiologics technology company located in Colleyville, TX, announces it has surpassed 1,000 cases implanting OsteoCrete® in various orthopedic applications.

"The Company has now again reached a wonderful milestone. We have successfully implanted OsteoCrete® in over 1,000 cases throughout the United States in various hospitals and teaching institutions," says BSI president and CEO, Drew Diaz.

"OsteoCrete was introduced to me at a time when I was looking for a structural bone void filler that has resorption capabilities as well as prevents subsidence of reduction while having the properties to stimulate natural bone remodeling. It delivered on these expectations and much more. The handling properties and physical characteristics are second to none. I can inject, pack, mold, and even sculpt OsteoCrete to meet any bone void filling need that I encounter in a practice of complex fracture and trauma patients," states Robert J. Wetzel, MD Orthopedic trauma surgeon at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and assistant professor at Case Western Reserve University.

OsteoCrete® contains magnesium and as a result has a high compressive strength that is three times stronger than the average cancellous bone. Most of the magnesium in the body (60%) is stored in bone and helps to preserve and develop bone structure by working with Vitamin D and calcium. Its essential role in maintaining healthy bones was a key component of BSI's approach to developing its OsteoCrete® technology.

About Bone Solutions Inc.

Bone Solutions Inc. ('BSI') (www.bonesolutions.net) is an orthobiologics company with a vision to provide orthopedic surgeons a means to improve clinical outcomes in a number of complex procedures while lowering costs. The company is revolutionizing a new solution for orthopedic surgeons for human uses with their FDA-cleared magnesium-based platform bone void filler.

Media Contact:

Bone Solutions Inc.:

Drew Diaz

President/CEO

817-809-8850, diaz@bonesolutions.net

SOURCE Bone Solutions Inc.

Related Links

www.bonesolutions.net

