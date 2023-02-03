BONEFISH GRILL ADDS SUNDAY BRUNCH TO THE MENU

Guests can feast on flavorful French toast and frittatas while sipping on new hand-crafted cocktails in Shareable Pitchers

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunday brunch is now on the menu at Bonefish Grill, joining the restaurant's shareworthy selections of freshly prepared seafood, bountiful land plates and delicious desserts. The restaurant has added the indulgent meal experience to all locations and paired savory frittatas and French toast sticks with the festive cocktails served in new Shareable Pitchers.

Bonefish Grill Brunch

"We're pleased to invite guests to discover the sophisticated flavors of our new brunch menu," said Michael Healy, Bonefish Grill President. "With special entrées and creative cocktails, guests have even more delicious reasons to join us around the table."

With Shareable Pitchers, guests can fill their glasses with Blackberry Red Sangria, Sparkling Mango White Sangria, or Parker's Margarita, finished with orange juice and Grand Marnier. The brunch menu also features classic cocktails such as Bloody Mary's, espresso martinis and mimosas.

All brunch entrées are served with bacon and seasoned breakfast potatoes:

Bacon and Cheddar Frittata: an egg souffle topped with melted cheddar cheese and crispy bacon pieces.

Brunch is served at Bonefish Grill every Sunday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.bonefishgrill.com/.

About Bonefish Grill®

Offering a flavorful and spirited neighborhood retreat, Bonefish Grill serves shareworthy food and cocktails that guests can't wait to enjoy time and time again. The menu features skillfully crafted dishes made with high-quality ingredients, including fish from around the world hand-cut in-house daily, savory wood-grilled specialties and seasonal, locally created Partner's Selections. Sip and savor hand-crafted signature cocktails with unexpected touches and explore a distinctive list of perfectly paired wines and local craft beers. Bonefish Grill offers carside carryout, bountiful Family Bundle meals that feed up to five and catering selections for everyday gatherings and special events. Dine in, order carryout online at bonefishgrill.com or get delivery from DoorDash or UberEats. For more information, visit www.bonefishgrill.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

