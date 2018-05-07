Bonefish Grill Celebrates National Shrimp Day With A Bang On May 10th

Originally debuting as a special, Bang Bang Shrimp became an irreplaceable signature starter with a forever home on the fresh fish experts' menu. Bang Bang Shrimp is now the most popular item at Bonefish Grill, which is known for its market-fresh fish, grilled seafood, locally-created Neighborhood Catch specials, and hand-crafted cocktails. Its upscale décor and polished casual ambiance have made Bonefish Grill the go-to restaurant for fish lovers who appreciate the innovative menu and specials featuring the highest-quality and fresh ingredients.

"We want to offer our guests more ways to enjoy the Bang Bang Shrimp they love, and have crafted a limited time, Bang Bang Bliss Menu to build even more great taste into celebrating the holiday that comes only once a year," said Justin Fields, executive chef of Bonefish Grill. "As a professional chef, I've always been impressed by the expert combination of taste sensations in the Bang Bang Shrimp recipe, and I'm excited to share our exciting variations of this delicious dish with longtime fans and new guests."

The deliciously creative Bang Bang Bliss Menu will feature an array of specialties guaranteed to tempt the taste buds of Bang Bang Shrimp lovers. The menu includes:

Bang Bang Shrimp- crispy shrimp, tossed in signature creamy, spicy sauce

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos- three warm tortillas, signature Bang Bang Shrimp, greens, tomatoes and sour cream, with choice of fresh greens or French fries

Bang Bang Topped Savory Wood-Grilled Fish- add Bang Bang Shrimp topping to any grilled fish, such as Chilean Sea Bass and Atlantic Salmon

Bang Bang Topped Half-Pound Wagyu Beef Burger- toasted bun, fully dressed with sharp cheddar and special sauce, topped with Bang Bang Shrimp, with choice of fresh greens or French fries

Bang Bang Topped Grilled Steak- add Bang Bang Shrimp topping to any grilled steak

The Bang Bang Bliss Menu will be offered at Bonefish Grill restaurants nationwide. To learn more about Bonefish Grill and find a location near you, please visit www.bonefishgrill.com.

About Bonefish Grill®

Bonefish Grill specializes in market-fresh fish from around the world, savory wood-grilled specialties and hand-crafted cocktails. Guests receive "chef's coat service" and are guided through an innovative, seasonal menu, unique specials and locally-created Neighborhood Catch dishes, featuring the highest-quality and fresh ingredients. The Bonefish experience is based on the premise of simplicity, consistency and a strong commitment to excellence at every level. Earn up to 50% off every fourth visit by joining Dine Rewards™ at www.dine-rewards.com. For more information, visit www.bonefishgrill.com, www.Facebook.com/BonefishGrill, follow on Twitter @bonefishgrill and on Instagram @bonefishgrill.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bonefish-grill-celebrates-national-shrimp-day-with-a-bang-on-may-10th-300643270.html

SOURCE Bonefish Grill

Related Links

http://www.bonefishgrill.com

