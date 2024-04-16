BONEFISH GRILL RAISES ITS BRUNCH GAME WITH EXPANDED MENU, EXTRA DAY

Delicious new choices, returning showstoppers, uniquely crafted cocktails and more – so much more, the restaurant has added Saturdays so guests can experience it all.

TAMPA, Fla., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guests have two more reasons to love brunch at Bonefish Grill, which has revamped and reintroduced several popular menu items and made the event a two-day affair by adding Saturdays to the experience. The even more enticing combination of top-tier service, innovative dishes and expertly crafted cocktails makes this the perfect place for brunch besties to relax and connect any day of the weekend.

Bonefish Grill Launches New Brunch Menu

"We're excited to bring our guests their favorite Bonefish brunch offerings, now reimagined with innovative twists and an additional day to enjoy them," said Mark Graff, President of Bonefish Grill."

The weekend offers a craveable collection of brunch entrées found only at Bonefish Grill, including their version of Eggs Benedict with Bang Bang Shrimp® Eggs Benedict, along with various other sweet and savory selections and a vibrant array of libations (including spirit-free choices) to sip and share.

Several popular dishes have been upgraded, including:

Bang Bang Shrimp ® Eggs Benedict: Crispy shrimp on a toasted English muffin with poached eggs, green onions and spicy Hollandaise sauce

Crispy shrimp on a toasted English muffin with poached eggs, green onions and spicy Hollandaise sauce Traditional Eggs Benedict: Smoked ham on a toasted English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce

Smoked ham on a toasted English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce Crème Brûlée French Toast: Brioche bread soaked with Grand Marnier and orange zest, served with chef-crafted whipped cream, mint and fresh strawberries

Brioche bread soaked with Grand Marnier and orange zest, served with chef-crafted whipped cream, mint and fresh strawberries Shrimp & Grits: Wood-grilled shrimp topped with a creamy Creole sauce, served over mozzarella-infused grit and finished with green onions and parmesan cheese

Other fan favorites now offered all weekend long during brunch include:

BFG Egg Burger: Bonefish Grill's signature Half-Pound Burger on a toasted bun, fully dressed with sharp cheddar cheese and special sauce and topped with a fried egg

Bonefish Grill's signature Half-Pound Burger on a toasted bun, fully dressed with sharp cheddar cheese and special sauce and topped with a fried egg Crab and Fontina Cheese Frittata: Egg souffle topped with creamy fontina cheese and lump crab meat

And because brunch without cocktails is just breakfast, Bonefish Grill guests can sip and savor these unique drinks:

Bloody Mary: Fris vodka, Bloody Mary mix, bacon, olives and citrus

Fris vodka, Bloody Mary mix, bacon, olives and citrus Espresso Martini: Vanilla vodka, Kahlua, creme de cacao and fresh-brewed espresso

Vanilla vodka, Kahlua, creme de cacao and fresh-brewed espresso Mimosa: By the glass or with a shareable bottle of LaMarca prosecco and a carafe of orange juice

By the glass or with a shareable bottle of LaMarca prosecco and a carafe of orange juice Sparkling Blueberry Refresher (alcohol-free): Blueberry puree, lemon-lime soda and fresh lime, garnished with a mint sprig

Brunch is served at Bonefish Grill every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. To find your closest spot to grab your crew and catch up over a mouthwatering menu, visit www.bonefishgrill.com.

About Bonefish Grill®

Offering a flavorful and spirited neighborhood retreat, Bonefish Grill serves shareworthy food and cocktails that guests can't wait to enjoy time and time again. The menu features skillfully crafted dishes made with high-quality ingredients, including fish from around the world hand-cut in-house daily, savory wood-grilled specialties and seasonal, locally created Partner's Selections. Sip and savor hand-crafted signature cocktails with unexpected touches and explore a distinctive list of perfectly paired wines and local craft beers. Bonefish Grill offers carside carryout, bountiful Family Bundle meals that feed up to five and catering selections for everyday gatherings and special events. Dine in, order carryout online at bonefishgrill.com or get delivery from DoorDash or UberEats. For more information, visit www.bonefishgrill.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

