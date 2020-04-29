BONESUPPORT Appoints Michael Roth as General Manager & Executive Vice President Commercial Operations North America

LUND, Sweden, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BONESUPPORT™, an emerging leader in orthobiologics for the management of bone injuries announces a change in its leadership team that will take place June 1, 2020. Michael Roth starts in the position as the company's General Manager & Executive Vice President Commercial Operations North America. Michael has more than 20 years of experience within the orthopedic sector with both direct and distributor-based sales management. Michael has a solid leadership experience from both sales and marketing and from small as well as large companies, amongst them Wright Medical Technology, Microport Orthopedics and Howmedica.

"Michael Roth is the leader we need on the American market in order to take BONESUPPORT to the next level. His experience together with his leadership and capability to develop high performing, dynamic teams will be a contributing factor to our continued success on the important US market and with the coming launch of CERAMENT G," said Emil Billbäck, CEO at BONESUPPORT.

For more information contact:

BONESUPPORT AB

Emil Billbäck, CEO

+46 (0) 46 286 53 70

Håkan Johansson, CFO

+46-(0)-46-286-53-70

[email protected]

Cord Communications

Charlotte Stjerngren

+46-(0)-708-76-87-87

[email protected]

www.cordcom.se

About BONESUPPORT™

BONESUPPORT (Nasdaq Stockholm: BONEX) develops and commercializes innovative injectable bio-ceramic bone graft substitutes that remodel to the patient's own bone and have the capability of eluting drugs. BONESUPPORT's bone graft substitutes are based on the patented technology platform CERAMENT. The Company is conducting several clinical studies to further demonstrate the clinical and health economic benefits that its products deliver and a Premarket approval filing with the FDA (USA) for CERAMENT G is planned in 2021. The Company is based in Lund, Sweden, and the net sales amounted to SEK 155 million in 2019. Please visit www.bonesupport.com for more information.

BONESUPPORT and CERAMENT are registered trademarks of BONESUPPORT AB.



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bonesupport-holding-ab/r/bonesupport-appoints-michael-roth-as-general-manager---executive-vice-president-commercial-operation,c3100496

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Bonesupport Holding AB