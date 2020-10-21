Bonfyre Honored as Employee Experience Platform of the Year in 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonfyre , a workplace culture platform designed to build human connections, announced today that it has been recognized as the "Employee Experience Platform of the Year" in the 2020 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards are conducted by RemoteTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization honoring excellence in technologies that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe.

The price we pay for remote work is fewer in-person interactions with our colleagues, placing culture at risk . Bonfyre gives employees the digital space – separate from productivity tools – they need to recreate the casual "water cooler" interactions that build relationships, trust and inclusion. The platform serves as an everyday, front-end destination for culture, seeing a 200% increase in usage since the pandemic began.

One Bonfyre customer, Option Care Health , leveraged the Bonfyre platform as a dedicated space for community and relationships, delivering a strong impact on the business, including a 21 point jump in eNPS, 20% lift in appreciation scores, 10% lift in belonging and 80% increase in recognition activity.

RemoteTech Breakthrough performs a comprehensive evaluation of remote technology solutions, recognizing the creativity, hard work and success of companies in this space. This year's award program attracted more than 1,250 nominations worldwide, with winners in other categories including Invision, Salesforce, Zenefits and Zoom.

"How we participate in and shape company culture is such a critical part of the employee experience," says Mark Sawyier, Bonfyre co-founder and CEO. "With the sudden shift to remote and hybrid work, we need new technology designed to maintain the workplace relationships that create trust and community. We are honored to be recognized by RemoteTech Breakthrough for the work we do in helping companies build thriving cultures."

With a mobile-first, rich media-centric experience, the Bonfyre platform powers culture drivers such as team building, recognition, surveys, employee wellbeing, philanthropy, communities of shared interest, and more. And with everything in one place, it can identify and suggest the specific actions employees can take to improve business outcomes like retention, satisfaction and performance.

