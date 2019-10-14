Bongo Rx Reduces Carbon Footprint in the Treatment of Sleep Apnea

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bongo® Rx, an FDA cleared medical device for the treatment of mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea, utilizes no electricity or batteries. This cutting edge medical technology reduces the carbon footprint in the battle against global warming as no fossil fuels are consumed to power the device during use.

The Bongo® Rx is a small, discreet, reusable nasal device that has BPA-free silicone nasal seals. It requires no CPAP machine, CPAP mask, CPAP hose, or bulky headgear. Since the Bongo® Rx uses no batteries or electrical components, like in a CPAP machine, it also does not contribute the harmful chemicals to the environment or landfills that are commonly found in electronic devices.

Bruce Sher, President of AirAvant Medical the maker of Bongo Rx, said, "Not only does this device contribute to individual health, it makes a helpful contribution to a more sustainable world."

About AirAvant Medical:

AirAvant Medical (www.AirAvant.com) is a research-oriented, privately held company that focuses on developing and marketing innovative medical devices to treat obstructive sleep apnea and other breathing disorders. AirAvant Medical holds numerous patents and has several patents pending. This newly formed company was created from the former partners of InnoMed Technologies, Inc., as well as Ron F. Richard formerly of ResMed and SeQual Technologies. InnoMed Technologies past achievements included a highly acclaimed line of Respiratory and Sleep Devices, such as the Nasal-Aire®, the Hybrid, and the Aloha line of CPAP interfaces.

