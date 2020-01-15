Bonide Expands into Pet Care Line with the Release of FLEE Brand of Products

ORISKANY, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonide Products (A member of the ADAMA Group) announces it has retained the exclusive marketing and distribution rights to the FLEE® brand of flea control products. The announcement comes just one year after Control Solutions Inc. (A member of the ADAMA Group) acquired Bonide Products Inc.

In retaining the rights to market the FLEE® brand of products, Bonide can expand its reach offering affordable pet care products, while also utilizing its extensive retail footprint to leverage the innovation pipeline of CSI.

"The FLEE® brand will allow us to expand our offerings to the U.S. retail market by offering our customers a complete line of affordable pet care products," said Jim Van Handel, President and CEO of Bonide Products. "The product line perfectly complements our already existing, strong lawn and garden care offerings in the market. Additionally, it allows us to further maximize our highly automated production facilities to offer these effective products at a reasonable price."

"We see this as a vital step in strengthening our ability to get our innovative products into consumers' hands," added Mark Boyd, Chairman of Bonide and President of Control Solutions Inc. "Our ability to properly position our assets into the right businesses is essential for the rapid expansion of our U.S. based business entities."

About Control Solutions Inc.

Control Solutions Inc., CSI (A member of the ADAMA family), is a US-based specialty chemical manufacturer with a long-standing tradition of providing effective and economical solutions to customers in the Pest Control, Turf & Ornamental and Professional Animal Health Care markets. CSI offers a broad selection of products, including innovative, differentiated products with Combination Chemistry®, Pressurized Solutions and Encapsulated Solutions, and enjoys exclusive access to the broadest array of active ingredients in the industry. Learn more at: www.controlsolutionsinc.com/.

About Bonide Products Inc. Bonide Products Inc., headquartered in Oriskany, New York, has provided high quality branded pest solutions to home, garden, farm and ranch consumers for over 90 years. Trusted brands include Repels-All®, BurnOut®, KleenUp®, MoleMax, Mosquito Beater®, Weed Beater®, and many other leading brands across multiple categories, all distributed through retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.bonide.com.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. is one of the world's leading crop protection companies. We strive to Create Simplicity in Agriculture – offering farmers effective products and services that simplify their lives and help them grow. With one of the most comprehensive and diversified portfolios of differentiated, quality products, our 5,000-strong team reaches farmers in over 100 countries, providing them with solutions to control weeds, insects and disease, and improve their yields. Learn more at www.adama.com and follow us on Twitter® at @AdamaAgri.

