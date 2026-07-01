Bonita D. Moore of Moore Ruddell LLP Named 2026 Top-Rated Employment Litigation Attorney by Super Lawyers

Recognition highlights the firm's plaintiff-side employment litigation practice, spanning workplace discrimination, wrongful termination, and retaliation cases.

TORRANCE, Calif., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Lawyers selection is a recognition earned through peer review and independent research, rewarding attorneys for consistent results and professional integrity. Within that rigorous framework, Bonita D. Moore of Moore Ruddell LLP has been named a top-rated Employment Litigation attorney in Torrance, CA, marking her 13th consecutive selection to Super Lawyers (2014–2026), following her recognition as a Rising Star in 2012.

For more reviews about Bonita Ruddell and the attorneys at Moore Ruddell, visit https://mooreruddell.com/reviews/.

"Our uncompromising and rigorous advocacy focuses on achieving our clients' goals and protecting our clients' interests," said Bonita D. Moore, Partner at Moore Ruddell LLP. "We aim to give our clients a voice and to be a champion of our clients' position while cultivating an attorney-client relationship designed to encourage and empower. We pride ourselves on the strong client relationships we have built utilizing these philosophies."

Bonita D. Moore Super Lawyers recognition includes:

Selected to Super Lawyers for 13 consecutive years, 2014–2026

Named a Rising Star in 2012

Recognized specifically in Employment Litigation

A distinction reserved for only the top 5% of attorneys nationwide

Earned through a peer-influenced, research-driven selection process

Sustained Recognition for Client-First Advocacy

Bonita D. Moore's consistent selection further proves Moore Ruddell LLP's dedication to rigorous, client-first advocacy and its commitment to upholding the highest standards of the legal profession. Practicing law in California since 2002, Ms. Moore earned her J.D. from UCLA School of Law and brings extensive litigation experience to clients across the state. Moore Ruddell LLP provides counsel and representation across several core areas, including:

Employment Litigation (plaintiff-side) — representing employees in matters involving workplace discrimination, wrongful termination, sexual harassment, and employer retaliation

Wage and hour disputes — unpaid wages, overtime, meal and rest break violations, and misclassification claims

Hostile work environment and harassment claims — including harassment based on protected characteristics

Whistleblower and retaliation matters — protecting employees who report unlawful conduct

Leave and accommodation disputes — claims involving disability, medical leave, and failure to accommodate

Severance and employment agreement matters — review, negotiation, and disputes over contract terms

Business Litigation — advising and defending individuals and businesses in commercial disputes, including breach of contract and partnership disputes

Intellectual Property Litigation — protecting clients' creative and proprietary interests, including trademark, copyright, and trade secret matters

Strengthening Trust in California Employment Litigation

This sustained, peer-reviewed recognition establishes Moore Ruddell LLP as a trusted, leading name in California employment litigation. Consistent acknowledgment from peers and independent researchers signals to prospective clients and referring attorneys alike that the firm delivers proven, high-caliber representation, strengthening client trust, expanding referral relationships, and supporting the firm's continued growth.

Moore Ruddell LLP remains committed to its foundational principles of excellence and client dedication, continuing to provide impactful legal solutions across its practice areas. For more on the firm's services, visit https://mooreruddell.com/practice-areas/.

About Moore Ruddell LLP

Moore Ruddell LLP is a Los Angeles-area civil litigation firm based in Torrance, California, representing individuals and businesses throughout the state. The firm focuses on employment law—including workplace discrimination, wrongful termination, sexual harassment, and employer retaliation as well as business and intellectual property litigation. Founded by veteran litigators from premier large-scale firms, Moore Ruddell was created to deliver top-tier advocacy to clients who are not able to afford traditional "Biglaw" rates. The firm's mission is to give clients a voice and serve as a champion for their position, combining rigorous advocacy with responsive, results-driven representation. For more information, visit https://mooreruddell.com/.

SOURCE Moore Ruddell LLP