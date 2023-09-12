Bonitasoft positioned as Leader in 2023 SPARK Matrix for Digital Process Automation Software by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Digital Process Automation Software vendors.

Bonitasoft, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

GRENOBLE, France, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has recognized Bonitasoft as a 2023 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global digital process automation (DPA) software market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. This provides strategic insights for users to evaluate different providers' capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.

According to Kunal Pakhale, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Bonitasoft offers better project governance by segregating visual programming and coding capabilities. Bonita is a fully extensible platform, that can be deployed on-premises or any public/private/hybrid cloud infrastructure that supports Java. This platform empowers developers to resolve complex issues using numerous extension points. The Bonitasoft community, an open-source ecosystem, enables developers and practitioners to learn, discuss, and access applications for free using commonly used standard technologies that do not bind users to any proprietary technology. The company is capable of catering to diverse customer needs across industry verticals. With its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap and vision, cloud-native platform, and highly scalable product suite, Bonitasoft has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and is positioned as a leader in SPARK Matrix: Digital Process Automation Software, 2023."

"Once again, we are proud to be acknowledged as a Technology Leader in the Quadrant Knowledge Spark Matrix, this time for Digital Process Automation," said Bonitasoft CEO Charles Souillard. "The Bonita digital automation platform continues to evolve through our investment in R&D to provide more tools for developers to accelerate time-to-market for process applications and automation projects. We listen to what customer ask for and strive to provide the best tools possible to deliver the ultimate sustainable experience for customers."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Digital Process Automation (DPA) software as a suite of tools and technologies that enables organizations to automate workflow and business processes. DPA software offers a centralized platform that allows users to design, model, implement, and monitor business processes to achieve operational excellence, enhance customer experiences, and enable organizations to adapt and respond quickly to changing market demands and customer needs. Leveraging technologies, such as AI/ML, RPA, and workflow automation, DPA software automates manual, repetitive, and rule-based tasks, reducing human errors, enhancing operational efficiencies, and improving overall productivity.

DPA software enables organizations to automate repetitive and rule-based processes, significantly enhancing productivity, improving customer experience, and reducing costs. With advancements in AI/ML technologies, organizations attain high agility and scalability. Integrating RPA with DPA software facilitates seamless collaboration, enhancing workforce productivity. Furthermore, the rise of low-code or no-code enables citizen developers to create and deploy automated processes without extensive coding knowledge. In conclusion, organizations adapting to and leveraging these advancements will gain a significant competitive advantage and drive the market forward.

