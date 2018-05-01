Bonjour.com Exclusive Domain Name Auction, the Sale of Year?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eNaming, a provider of Global Naming Asset Solutions, today announced that exclusive premium domain name Bonjour.com required registration for auction bidders is now open. The auction will start May 7th and will end May 10th 2018.

"Even people who don't speak French know the meaning of 'Bonjour,'" said Tracy Fogarty, eNaming CEO and Founder. "France, and all things French, has long represented a certain level of class and culture across many industries, including, but certainly not limited to, cuisine and fashion. Ownership of the Bonjour.com domain name can help raise your company's perceived value in the eyes of consumers and clients alike or your investment portfolio."

Bonjour.com was first registered in 1995 and this is the first time it has been available for sale. Bonjour.com is the perfect domain for companies in industries ranging from communications and social media, finance, to language and linguistics. Networking and dating sites could also benefit from the easy-to-remember URL.

"All relationships begin with an introduction," stated Fogarty. "Bonjour is not just the start of a conversation; it could be the start of something wonderful for your brand."

French is spoken by at least 274 millions people all over the world based on OIF 2014 study and will reach 400 millions in 2025, 700 millions in 2050 (source: World Population Prospects, United Nations).

The auction reserve price is quite low therefore Bonjour.com is a great investment opportunity. While stocks are down and cryptos are a little "wild", you might be looking for a tangible jewel to include in your portfolio.

To inquire about Bonjour.com auction details, please contact eNaming at +1 844-362-6464 or by email at sales@eNaming.com. Please note that auction includes only the domain name.

About eNaming

eNaming assists buyers & sellers of premium domain names in acquiring or divesting their naming assets. In particular, eNaming specialize in domain name sales, Stealth Domain Name Acquisitions, joint ventures, domain name lease agreements, domain financing, and other types of transaction-oriented work.

Domain inventory at eNaming ranges in individual value from US$10,000 to more than $10 million.

