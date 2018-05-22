Bonkers! ® Fruit Chews are Back!

CHICAGO, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The most anticipated candy re-launch of the Sweets and Snacks Show, Bonkers!® ARE BACK!! After over five years of development, LEAF Brands is excited to announce they will start shipping the famous candy chew this Summer. Bonkers!, famous for its fruity vanilla outside and tart center filling are now OU Kosher certified and VEGAN. Tens of thousands of Bonkers! ® fans have been patiently waiting so their day has finally come!

LEAF® Brands officially announces the nostalgic candy this week in Chicago, at the 2018 Sweet and Snacks Expo noting the plan is to start shipping Bonkers!® in the July/August timeframe once final packaging is complete. "Bonkers!®, proved to be our most challenging product to bring back due to the complexities of the machinery and working through many old formulas from thirty five years ago. Additionally, we had to find the inventor (who's now retired) then search for the old flavor companies with the original flavors" said LEAF Brands CEO Ellia Kassoff. "We also worked closely with our Bonkers fans on our Facebook page to ensure we were on the right track. We're glad it's finally done so we can make Bonkers!® fans happy again."

Bonkers!®, popular candies made by Nabisco® in the 1980s and 1990s until they were discontinued, were rectangular shaped candies with a fruity outside and a flavorful fruity center filling. Initial flavors will include grape, orange, watermelon and lemon-lime and cherry. Many fondly remember the product most for its series of television commercials where one or more apparently, uptight characters would take one bite of a Bonkers! candy, and a giant fruit or bunch of fruit would fall from above and knock them into hysterical laughter.

Over the years, LEAF has received thousands of requests for Bonkers!®, with many fans requesting to buy hundreds of cases as soon as they're ready so the floodgates will soon open for purchase. It's also currently the top request from candy stores as customers look to enjoy their favorite childhood memory. MSRP is $1.49 for the six-piece stick packs and $3.99 for 3 oz. peg bags.

About LEAF® Brands, LLC: The original LEAF® Brands was started in the 1920's. LEAF® Brands, once the fourth largest candy producer in North America, produced candy classics such as Whoppers®, Jolly Rancher® and Rain Blo Bubblegum®, which were later sold to Hershey® Chocolate & Confectionary Corporation in the late 1990's. Family members have acquired the LEAF® Brands name and assembled together to revive the LEAF name and its famous image. Products include: Hydrox® Cookies, Astro Pops®, Farts Candy® and Tart n' Tinys®, Bonkers!® Fruit Chews and Wacky Wafers®.

