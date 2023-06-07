BONNAVILLA HOMES TO DEVELOP 51-HOME SUBDIVISION IN NORTH PLATTE

New modular homes are an eco-solution to traditional building a home

AURORA, Neb., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citing the acute housing shortage in rural areas, high-quality modular homebuilder BonnaVilla is currently developing a 51-home subdivision in North Platte that will include a variety of 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom/two-bath homes, which are expected to be on the market by the end of June.

The project's first phase will include nine energy-efficient spec homes that prospective homeowners can then purchase. In addition to many customizable amenities, and all including garages, the homes are expected to take anywhere from six to nine months from order to completion.

Mike Morrow, general manager for BonnaVilla, attributes the current housing shortage to the 2008 recession, when home builders ceased building due to lack of demand and then found themselves behind when the pandemic struck and demand skyrocketed.

"The inventory issues are still behind the demand we have today, especially in rural areas where builders are more hesitant to construct subdivisions due to the increased costs associated with bringing in the necessary supplies," Morrow said. "And that's why the modular process works so well in these communities. The builders can simultaneously be pouring foundations while the home is built in sections in a controlled environment off-site."

Morrow said that because nearly 90% of the construction occurs at the company's facility in Aurora, and only 10% at the site, the homes are completed faster than at a traditional site build, with cost savings passed on to the homeowners.

"Homes are one of the few things in our lives most people assume are not typically manufactured or assembled in a factory. But logic would tell you in order to be the most efficient, this is probably the primary way the construction should be done," he said. "Building a home inside an environment-controlled facility results in a more controlled and protected process."

According to Morrow, the modular homes are built to the same codes and standards as a traditional home, and in sections, before being transported to the construction site.

About BonnaVilla

Established in Aurora, Nebraska, by Chief Industries in 1970, BonnaVilla has been building high-quality modular homes throughout the central and Rocky Mountain western states for thousands of families, many located in rural areas. Last year alone, the 170 craftspeople at the company's 168,000-square-foot manufacturing facility, located on a 30-acre site in Aurora, constructed 250 single-family homes.

