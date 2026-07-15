Bonne Maman® Marks 10 Legendary Years Of Its Must-Have Holiday Advent Calendar

Celebrate Christmas in July with Bonne Maman - The 2026 Limited Edition Advent Calendar is Now Available While Supplies Last

BLOOMFIELD, N.J., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Countdown to Christmas has arrived early. Bonne Maman®, America's #1 premium preserves brand, is celebrating a milestone year with the return of its Limited Edition Advent Calendar for 2026 - the 10th anniversary of this fan-favorite holiday tradition.

Bonne Maman’s 2026 Limited-Edition Advent Calendar

Celebrate the magic of the season with the new Bonne Maman 2026 Limited Edition Advent Calendar, featuring a new packaging design and limited-edition flavors. Behind its elegant French-inspired doors, consumers will discover 24 decorative gift boxes, each containing a mini jar of Bonne Maman spreads crafted exclusively for the holidays. Once emptied, the little jars take on new lives of their own: tucked into stockings, gifted to neighbors, or set out as charming table favors.

The lineup of limited-edition flavors includes Mango with Ylang-Ylang; Lemon with Lavender; Strawberry with Madagascar Vanilla; Pineapple with Lemon Verbena; White Fig; Milk Caramel with Dark Chocolate; Grapefruit and Dragonfruit; Sweet Orange and Mandarin with Passion Fruit; and Apricot and Banana, among others.

The 2026 Limited Edition Advent Calendar design captures the rituals and anticipation of the season. A box of ornaments and decorations, alongside Christmas cookies sit under a tree waiting to be dressed. The premium illustration and packaging make it a standout seasonal piece, designed to serve as both a festive decoration and a cherished holiday tradition displayed on mantels, counters, or tabletops.

Made with simple, premium ingredients, with no high-fructose corn syrup, preservatives, or artificial additives, the Bonne Maman Limited-Edition Advent Calendar is now available at a suggested retail price of $55.99.

The Bonne Maman 2026 Limited Edition Advent Calendar is available at bonnemaman.us and select retailers nationwide while supplies last.

For more information, visit bonnemaman.us.

About Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman is the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S. The brand provides consumers with products of the highest quality that follow timeless French culinary traditional recipes. Bonne Maman award-winning Preserves, Jellies, and Spreads are non-GMO Project Verified. Bonne Maman Preserves are made with premium ingredients, have no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial additives, and no added preservatives. Made with simple ingredients you might find in your grandmother's kitchen, Bonne Maman is crafted to capture that homemade taste. To learn more about Bonne Maman, visit http://www.bonnemaman.us or follow us on Facebook @bonnemamanusa or Instagram @bonnemaman_us.

SOURCE RWest NYC / Bonne Maman