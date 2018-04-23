Bonne Maman® Preserves Makes Mother's Day A Sweet Celebration

A translation of the French term for "Grandmother" or "Granny," Bonne Maman Preserves, Jellies, Spreads and Curd are made from simple, natural ingredients (like you'd find in your grandmother's pantry) and crafted according to time-honored French recipes and tradition. These aptly named, premium products make a sweet addition to any Mother's Day celebration or gathering and are widely available at supermarkets and local gourmet stores nationwide.

About Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman is the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S. and #3 selling brand of preserves in the U.S. The brand provides consumers with products of the highest quality and follow timeless French culinary tradition. All Bonne Maman Preserves, Jellies and Spreads are Non-GMO Project Verified. Bonne Maman produces 16 varieties of preserves from the original Strawberry to the newest flavor, Mango-Peach Preserves, 4 flavors of jelly and our latest addition, Lemon Curd. Produced in France, Bonne Maman Preserves are made with natural ingredients, have no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial additives, and no added preservatives. Inspired by ingredients you would find in a grandmother's kitchen, Bonne Maman Preserves are crafted from simple ingredients for a homemade taste. To learn more about Bonne Maman, visit http://www.bonnemaman.us.

