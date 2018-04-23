Bonne Maman® Preserves Makes Mother's Day A Sweet Celebration

RYE, N.Y., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Simple Ingredients, Homemade Taste™. The perfect recipe for a memorable Mother's Day begins with Bonne Maman® Preserves and ends with sweet memories shared with mom. For endless inspiration – from savory breakfast recipes to sweet treats and homemade gifts – Bonne Maman offers hundreds of simple ideas to celebrate the mother figures in your life, this Mother's Day and every day.
Find these creative recipes, activities, and more on bonnemaman.us:
- From breakfast and brunch staples including Whipped Lemon Ricotta Pancakes with Raspberry Preserves and Breakfast Strata with Blueberry Glaze to inventive updates like Raspberry Lemon Curd Trifle, Bonne Maman guides the whole family from jar to Mother's Day table with easy-to-follow instructions and palate-pleasing recipes.
- After breakfast in bed or family brunch, continue creating special moments with mom and opt for a craft project made simple with those iconic Bonne Maman jars. Upcycle empty jars into delightful gifts and share the joy of Bonne Maman with friends and family. To start, try these jar hacks: kick-start your spring garden, create a beautiful bouquet garni kit, or preserve your favorite fruit flavors.
- Still don't know where to begin? Here are a few of our favorite springtime flavors: our classic Strawberry Preserves, bright Lemon Curd, and Fig Preserves, a great addition to any Mother's Day cheese plate.
A translation of the French term for "Grandmother" or "Granny," Bonne Maman Preserves, Jellies, Spreads and Curd are made from simple, natural ingredients (like you'd find in your grandmother's pantry) and crafted according to time-honored French recipes and tradition. These aptly named, premium products make a sweet addition to any Mother's Day celebration or gathering and are widely available at supermarkets and local gourmet stores nationwide.
About Bonne Maman
Bonne Maman is the #1 premium preserves brand in the U.S. and #3 selling brand of preserves in the U.S. The brand provides consumers with products of the highest quality and follow timeless French culinary tradition. All Bonne Maman Preserves, Jellies and Spreads are Non-GMO Project Verified. Bonne Maman produces 16 varieties of preserves from the original Strawberry to the newest flavor, Mango-Peach Preserves, 4 flavors of jelly and our latest addition, Lemon Curd. Produced in France, Bonne Maman Preserves are made with natural ingredients, have no high fructose corn syrup, no artificial additives, and no added preservatives. Inspired by ingredients you would find in a grandmother's kitchen, Bonne Maman Preserves are crafted from simple ingredients for a homemade taste. To learn more about Bonne Maman, visit http://www.bonnemaman.us.
