Bonne O Holdings Inc. Closes $7.5 Million Financing to Launch the Spärkel Beverage System

Making infused sparkling beverages at home has just become easier, healthier and more flavorful, with the unveiling of Spärkel. It is a sophisticated alternative to traditional CO2 tank systems, allowing people to put the fizz into any drink in as little as 90 seconds. Spärkel is available for presale now on Indiegogo with early bird discounts of up to 50%.

"People everywhere are seeking healthier hydration without giving up taste. The challenge is that flavored carbonated water uses synthesized chemicals to flavor the drink. People that are looking for healthier alternatives are the same people that value natural, real ingredients," said Mark Lerohl, President of Radar Capital. "Spärkel is a perfect fit for consumers that are seeking healthier hydration because it brings real ingredients to beverages. You can sparkle everything from pure water, to sparkling fruit infusions to mimosas and bubbly cocktails. Plus you don't need to carry heavy cans and bottles home anymore – or return old, clunky CO2 tanks to the store."

Spärkel has just been released for pre-purchase to early adopters on the Indiegogo platform. Heavy interest has resulted in Spärkel surpassing its funding objective on Indiegogo within 48 hours of launch. The company will use a portion of the Series B funding to accelerate its marketing efforts with full launch later this summer and for growth by continuing to expand the distribution of Spärkel.

"Spärkel's mission is to enable everyone to create healthy, delicious and fun beverages. By infusing real, fresh ingredients and bubbles at the touch of a button, everyone can easily create an unlimited range of drinks," said Darren Hatherell, President and co-founder of Bonne O. "This funding will allow us to scale the company as we serve thirsty, creative people everywhere."

ABOUT BONNE O & SPӒRKEL

Bonne O's Spärkel Beverage System is ushering in the next generation of hydration, enabling everyone to use real ingredients to create bubbly beverages without a CO2 tank. Until now it was only possible to carbonate water then add flavor with synthesized chemical flavoring. Finally the 'real food' movement comes to beverages at the touch of a button in the home. For more information, please visit https://sparkel.com/www.sparkel.com.

