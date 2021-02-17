Bonne Santé Group Executes Letter of Intent to Acquire Nexus Offers, Inc.

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonne Santé Group, Inc., or BSG, an emerging growth Health & Wellness company in the nutraceutical sector, announced today that it has executed a Letter of Intent to acquire Nexus Offers, Inc. a network platform in the digital affiliate marketing industry. The announcement was made by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Chairman of Bonne Santé Group.

Nexus Offers is a market leading CPA (Cost Per Action) network, with a loyal customer base of publishers and affiliates and an enviable reputation for being an invite only network with outstanding customer service. As a private CPA network, Nexus has strict criteria for who is invited to join the network, typically only by recommendation through existing members.

"This acquisition will support Bonne Santé's objective of creating a highly diversified vertically integrated global nutraceutical company," stated Mr. Cervantes. "It supports BSG's vision of developing and acquiring multiple brands and sales channels for cross marketing goods and services."

"Adding a digital affiliate marketing network to our growing portfolio of companies represents yet another growth vertical for Bonne Santé Group," stated Ryan Zackon, Bonne Santé Group's Chief Executive Officer. "With sales of nutraceutical products, including vitamins and supplements, increasingly being purchased online directly from consumers, these digital marketing platforms represent a significant revenue stream for the company and its various brands going forward."

Founded by Justin Francisco, an internet marketing expert with a background in computer science, and Steven James, a graphic designer with a strong sales background and a principal focus in internet marketing, they have combined their 20 years of experience in CPA and affiliate marketing toward their successful growth trajectory at Nexus Offers.

"We are excited to join the team at Bonne Santé Group," said Justin Francisco, Co-Founder of Nexus Offers. "Over the years, Nexus has built a significant database of records and loyal customers, both long-standing affiliates and advertisers alike. We are firmly committed to the continuity of our business at Nexus, but with the greater resources and enhanced management depth that Bonne Santé Group brings to the table."

Bonne Santé Group's management intends to complete the acquisition of Nexus Offers subsequent to the next two previously announced acquisitions, including a major health foods and supplements manufacturer in South Florida, as well as Boost Marketing Group's nutraceutical business under the Nutrition Essentials brand. Both of these previously announced acquisitions are expected to close in the next several weeks.

As previously announced, the Company's anticipated acquisitions represent additional synergies for Bonne Santé since the Company can migrate business that is currently being outsourced to third parties to BSG's own manufacturing facility, providing a significant additional benefit supporting the company's growth initiatives. Completion of these acquisitions are subject to a number of conditions including successful due diligence and financing.

About Bonne Santé Group, Inc.

Bonne Santé Group, Inc. is an emerging growth global nutraceutical company. Structured as a holding company, BSG is executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions. BSG is engaged in the acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products. To drive growth and earnings, the Company will develop proprietary products as well as acquire other brands. The management team and the board of directors of Bonne Santé have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical and related products company, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of world-class nutraceutical products and next-generation delivery technologies. For more information, please visit: www.bonnesantegroup.com

Bonne Santé Group's platform company, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing ("BSNM"), operates from an FDA-certified, state-of-the-art facility where it manufactures an extensive line of nutraceutical products with a wide range of delivery methods. BSNM has evolved into a comprehensive nutraceutical contract and private label manufacturing company and recently commenced initiatives in Supply Chain as a Service. View Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing's overview video here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release which are not historical facts are forward-looking and subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "believe," "expect," "could," "may," "would," "will," "trend" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Mastercard's future prospects, developments and business strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in the company's expectations.

Contact Information:

A.J. Cervantes, Jr.

Executive Chairman

Bonne Santé Group, Inc.

10575 NW 37th Terrace

Doral, FL 33178

786.749.1221

[email protected]

SOURCE Bonne Sante Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.bonnesantegroup.com

