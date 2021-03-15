Bonne Santé Group Executes Strategic Manufacturing Agreement with SolisLabs, LLC

SolisLabs has been engaged in the provision of high quality natural dietary supplements on a global basis since February 2015. The range of its pure, safe and effective raw products includes offerings specific to helping with diabetes, blood sugar, cholesterol, fertility, PCOS, menopause, weight loss, probiotics, digestive enzymes, coconut oil, MCT, protein powders, amino acids, turmeric, and many more. The supplements made from these quality raw materials are highly efficient and reliable with advanced formulation methodologies that are proven to produce high-quality unique products lines.

"Bonne Santé's high level manufacturing capabilities are a perfect complement to SolisLabs' extraordinary line of products and we look forward to working together," stated Ryan Zackon, Chief Executive Officer for Bonne Santé. "I have known Sarah for many years and have witnessed first-hand the success she has created in SolisLabs, with quality focused products while simultaneously providing exceptional turn-key solutions to her customers."

Ms. Whyte noted, "We have an overarching commitment to quality at every level of our superior line of supplements. It is more than clear, given Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing's capabilities, they are the perfect partner for us." Ms. Whyte continued, "SolisLabs mandates partners who are as committed as we are to the manufacturing of world-class products. We believe that is Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing."

The SolisLabs product lines are being manufactured and fulfilled through Bonne Santé's manufacturing facility which is a 22,000 sq. foot state-of-the-art FDA-certified facility in Doral, Florida.

About SolisLabs, LLC

SolisLabs' formulations feature Health Supplement Products such as probiotic dietary supplement, MCT oil supplement, condition specific supplements, weight loss supplement, turmeric curcumin supplement, ketogenic diet supplements and many more. From raw materials to turnkey nutritional solutions, SolisLabs has been providing the highest quality natural dietary supplements to its customers. The range of its pure, safe and effective raw products includes diabetes, blood sugar, cholesterol, fertility, PCOS, menopause, weight loss, probiotics, digestive enzymes, coconut oil, MCT, protein powders, amino acids, turmeric, and many more. The supplements made from these quality raw materials are highly efficient and reliable. SolisLabs strives to provide the best customer service support, safety, quality and customer satisfaction. The company stands behind every product. SolisLabs' customers count on high-quality products at cost-effective prices. The company employs cGMP compliant practices for our formulations of natural dietary supplements so that we can guarantee customer satisfaction. For years, the company has been providing outstanding nutritional products that include liquids, powders and capsules for supplements for detoxing the body, condition specific supplements, joint pain relief supplements and supplements for skin health.

About Bonne Santé Group, Inc.

Bonne Santé Group, Inc. is an emerging growth global nutraceutical company. Structured as a holding company, BSG is executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions. BSG is engaged in the acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products. To drive growth and earnings, the Company will develop proprietary products as well as acquire other brands. The management team and the board of directors of Bonne Santé have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical and related products company, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of world-class nutraceutical products and next-generation delivery technologies. For more information, please visit: www.bonnesantegroup.com

About Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, Inc.

Bonne Santé Group's platform company, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing ("BSNM"), operates from a 22,000 square-foot, FDA-certified, state-of-the-art facility where it manufactures an extensive line of nutraceutical products with a wide range of delivery methods, all with strict cGMP compliant procedures. BSNM has evolved into a comprehensive nutraceutical contract and private label manufacturing company and recently commenced initiatives in Supply Chain as a Service. BSNM has established its success on sound business relationships with hundreds of clients over the years, who are located around the world, including the United States, South and Central America, and Europe. View Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing's overview video here.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed within this press release are forward-looking statements. Although Bonne Santé Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Bonne Santé Group does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Bonne Santé Group will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks.

