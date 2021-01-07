Bonne Santé Group Names Alan Bergman, CPA as Chief Financial Officer

"As Bonne Santé Group is on a path to public status in 2021, Alan's deep public company experience is invaluable in the execution of our strategic initiatives," stated Mr. Cervantes. "In addition to his accounting expertise, his finance knowledge and experience will not only serve to support but help drive our proactive acquisition strategies."

Mr. Bergman brings to BSG a successful financial history in both the public and private sectors, having commenced his career at Deloitte & Touche LLP in 2000. His career path includes Senior Auditor at Weinberg & Company, P.A.; Audit Manager at Mallah Furman, P.A.; Vice President Finance at Latitude Solutions; Controller for Woodfield Distribution; Vice President Finance at Greenlane Holdings, Inc., and, most recently, Chief Financial Officer, Vice President Finance at Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCQB: BMTM). In addition, Mr. Bergman is also an Adjunct Professor of Accounting at Florida Atlantic University and Millennia Atlantic University.

"I'm pleased to join the Bonne Santé management team," said Mr. Bergman. "BSG has created a formidable management team for such an early-stage company and working with A.J. Cervantes, Ryan Zackon, the Company's recently named Chief Executive Officer, and Darren Minton, BSG's President, I know we will be able to create a world class publicly-held nutraceutical company."

Ryan Zackon, BSG's Chief Executive Officer, noted, "I've known Alan since 2016 and I am pleased to welcome him to our leadership team. Alan's extensive experience in the complex space of domestic and cross-border acquisitions, paired with his deep understanding of the financial operations within publicly held companies will make an immediate impact as we move quickly through our robust target pipeline and continue to position the Bonne Santé Group for an IPO."

About Bonne Santé Group, Inc.

Bonne Santé Group, Inc. is an emerging growth global nutraceutical company. Structured as a holding company, BSG is executing a buy and build strategy with planned serial accretive acquisitions. BSG is engaged in the acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutraceutical and related products. To drive growth and earnings, the Company will develop proprietary products as well as acquire other brands. The management team and the board of directors of Bonne Santé have an objective of creating a major international nutraceutical and related products company, manufacturing, and marketing a wide range of world-class nutraceutical products and next-generation delivery technologies.

Bonne Santé Group's platform company, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing ("BSNM"), operates from a 22,000 square-foot, FDA-certified, state-of-the-art facility in Doral, Florida where it manufactures an extensive line of nutraceutical products with a particular focus on capsules and tablets. Bonne Santé Group purchased BSNM, with over 20 years of operations, in 2018. BSNM has evolved into a comprehensive nutraceutical contract and private label manufacturing company. BSNM has established its success on sound business relationships with hundreds of clients over the years, who are located around the world, including the United States, South and Central America, and Europe. View Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing's overview video here.

For more information, please visit: www.bonnesantegroup.com

