Bonner David Galleries New York Debuts Peregrine Heathcote's New Exhibition "Seize the Day," in February 2024

News provided by

Bonner David Galleries

16 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest works by internationally renowned, London-born figurative painter Peregrine Heathcote will be unveiled in a new exhibition, "Seize the Day," at Bonner David Galleries New York on February 15, 2024.

Influenced in part by a love of travel and early years spent living abroad, Peregrine Heathcote's unique compositions evoke a bygone era of silver-screen glamour and jet-setting intrigue, infused with contemporary elements of beauty, in a style that could be described as romantic realism.

Continue Reading
Peregrine Heathcote, The Sky’s the Limit, 20”x 30”
Peregrine Heathcote, The Sky’s the Limit, 20”x 30”

While Heathcote's new collection showcases the impeccable brushstrokes and captivating scenes that he is so well known for, the inspiration behind it is distinct, embracing the notion of taking a leap of faith, stepping out of your comfort zone, and seizing the moment.

Each painting, encased in a custom frame handmade in Scotland, transports the viewer into a contemplative, dreamlike scene, capturing a potentially life-changing moment. In the words of Heathcote, "It's about being bold with the time ahead of us. In order to seize the day, sometimes you need to leave something precious behind—whether safety, security or a possession—in order to grow and realize your dreams."

Peregrine Heathcote's "Seize the Day" will be on exhibition at Bonner David Galleries New York from February 15 through March 24,­­ with an opening reception on Thursday, February 15, from 6-8 pm. Don't miss this opportunity to meet the artist and experience his stunning new collection.

"Seize the Day"
New Works by Peregrine Heathcote
February 15March 24, 2024
Artist Reception: Thursday, February 15, 6-8 pm
Bonner David Galleries
22 E. 81st Street #1, New York, NY
Tel: 929.226.7800

About Bonner David Galleries

In 2002, Christi Bonner Manuelito and Clark David Olson embarked on a journey to create an "outside the box" gallery concept, and Bonner David Galleries was born. Today, it's one of largest and most respected galleries in Scottsdale, representing a hand-picked collection of some of today's most well-known and gifted contemporary and traditional artists. In 2020, Bonner David Galleries opened a second gallery on the Upper East Side in Manhattan just steps away from The Metropolitan Museum of Art, that also features both contemporary and traditional art, and is managed by Gallery Director, Rebecca Rosenfield. In 2022, Bonner David Galleries Scottsdale celebrated its 20th Anniversary.

Note: Peregrine Heathcote retains all copyright to his artwork. The work may not be reproduced or redistributed, either in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of Bonner David Galleries or the artist.

SOURCE Bonner David Galleries

Also from this source

Bonner David Galleries New York Presents Milt Kobayashi, "Primaries," An Exhibition of New Work

Bonner David Galleries New York Presents Milt Kobayashi, "Primaries," An Exhibition of New Work

Bonner David Galleries New York invites you to experience "Primaries," a collection of new work by world-renowned, local New York painter Milt...
BONNER DAVID GALLERIES SCOTTSDALE PRESENTS MICHAEL CARSON: CANVASSING, AN EXHIBITION OF NEW WORKS

BONNER DAVID GALLERIES SCOTTSDALE PRESENTS MICHAEL CARSON: CANVASSING, AN EXHIBITION OF NEW WORKS

World-renowned contemporary artist Michael Carson is known for his dynamic and expressive figurative paintings on panel, with nondescript, abstract...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Art

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.