Bonner David Galleries New York Debuts Peregrine Heathcote's New Exhibition "Seize the Day," in February 2024

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest works by internationally renowned, London-born figurative painter Peregrine Heathcote will be unveiled in a new exhibition, "Seize the Day," at Bonner David Galleries New York on February 15, 2024.

Influenced in part by a love of travel and early years spent living abroad, Peregrine Heathcote's unique compositions evoke a bygone era of silver-screen glamour and jet-setting intrigue, infused with contemporary elements of beauty, in a style that could be described as romantic realism.

Peregrine Heathcote, The Sky’s the Limit, 20”x 30”

While Heathcote's new collection showcases the impeccable brushstrokes and captivating scenes that he is so well known for, the inspiration behind it is distinct, embracing the notion of taking a leap of faith, stepping out of your comfort zone, and seizing the moment.

Each painting, encased in a custom frame handmade in Scotland, transports the viewer into a contemplative, dreamlike scene, capturing a potentially life-changing moment. In the words of Heathcote, "It's about being bold with the time ahead of us. In order to seize the day, sometimes you need to leave something precious behind—whether safety, security or a possession—in order to grow and realize your dreams."

Peregrine Heathcote's "Seize the Day" will be on exhibition at Bonner David Galleries New York from February 15 through March 24,­­ with an opening reception on Thursday, February 15, from 6-8 pm. Don't miss this opportunity to meet the artist and experience his stunning new collection.

"Seize the Day"

New Works by Peregrine Heathcote

February 15 – March 24, 2024

Artist Reception: Thursday, February 15, 6-8 pm

Bonner David Galleries

22 E. 81st Street #1, New York, NY

Tel: 929.226.7800

About Bonner David Galleries

In 2002, Christi Bonner Manuelito and Clark David Olson embarked on a journey to create an "outside the box" gallery concept, and Bonner David Galleries was born. Today, it's one of largest and most respected galleries in Scottsdale, representing a hand-picked collection of some of today's most well-known and gifted contemporary and traditional artists. In 2020, Bonner David Galleries opened a second gallery on the Upper East Side in Manhattan just steps away from The Metropolitan Museum of Art, that also features both contemporary and traditional art, and is managed by Gallery Director, Rebecca Rosenfield. In 2022, Bonner David Galleries Scottsdale celebrated its 20th Anniversary.

Note: Peregrine Heathcote retains all copyright to his artwork. The work may not be reproduced or redistributed, either in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of Bonner David Galleries or the artist.

