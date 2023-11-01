Bonner David Galleries New York Presents Milt Kobayashi, "Primaries," An Exhibition of New Work

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonner David Galleries New York invites you to experience "Primaries," a collection of new work by world-renowned, local New York painter Milt Kobayashi, in an exhibition that begins on December 7th. In this collection, Kobayashi explores the power and beauty of the three primary colors.

Milt Kobayashi's paintings are a blend of realism and romance, with fanciful and colorful figures, varying textures, mesmerizing, masterful brushstrokes, and abstract backgrounds that simultaneously create both contrast and harmony.

Milt Kobayashi, 2023, "Lemons Make You Smile" 22”x 18”
Milt Kobayashi, 2023, "Lemons Make You Smile" 22”x 18”

As a third-generation Japanese American from New York City, Milt Kobayashi's work is influenced in part by Japanese artistry, including manga drawings and Japanese woodblock prints, and inspired by everyday observations that stem from the colors, ideas, and figurative images of the city he calls home.

While color has always sparked inspiration, palette has typically been secondary for Milt Kobayashi—until now. In this latest collection, the color sets the tone. He has embraced chromatics, focusing on the three primary colors of red, yellow, and blue to both convey the tone and personality of each subject and complement their abstract surroundings.

Each painting offers a glimpse into the soul of his figures, capturing a fleeting moment of profound personal reflection and emotion, enticing the viewer to immerse themselves in each intimate, quiet drama.

Milt Kobayashi's "Primaries" will be on exhibition at Bonner David Galleries New York from December 7th through January 5th, with an opening reception on Thursday, December 7th from 6-8 pm. Don't miss this opportunity to meet the artist and experience his exquisite new collection of work.

"Primaries"
New Works by Milt Kobayashi
December 7, 2023 - January 5, 2024
Opening Reception: Thursday, December 7th, 6-8 pm
Bonner David Galleries New York
22 E. 81st Street #1, New York, NY
Tel: 929.226.7800

About Bonner David Galleries

In 2002, Christi Bonner Manuelito and Clark David Olson embarked on a journey to create an "outside the box" gallery concept, and Bonner David Galleries was born. Today, it's one of largest and most respected galleries in Scottsdale, representing a hand-picked collection of some of today's most well-known and gifted contemporary and traditional artists. In 2020, Bonner David Galleries opened a second gallery on the Upper East Side in Manhattan just steps away from The Metropolitan Museum of Art, that also features both contemporary and traditional art, and is managed by Gallery Director, Rebecca Rosenfield. In 2022, Bonner David Galleries Scottsdale celebrated its 20th Anniversary.

Please contact us for more information on the exhibition, to schedule an interview, or for full press kit.

Note: Milt Kobayashi retains all copyright to his artwork. The work may not be reproduced or redistributed, either in whole or in part, without the prior written consent of Bonner David Galleries or the artist.

SOURCE Bonner David Galleries

