Bonnie Carroll to be Honored at Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonnie Carroll, Founder and President of Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, will be recognized as an Angel of Honor this year by Armed Services YMCA for her years of dedicated service to military families.

Carroll will be honored at the annual Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala on Oct. 29 in Arlington, Va.

"We are honored to recognize Bonnie for her many years of support to military families," William French, Armed Services YMCA President/CEO, said. "The Angel of Honor Award is the highest award Armed Services YMCA can confer to a civilian, and it is presented to an individual or organization demonstrating distinguished and extraordinary advancement of the Armed Services YMCA mission. Her support of those grieving the loss of a loved military member supports our mission of strengthening military families."

Recipients of the Angel of Honor Award must make contributions that extend and propel the mission of the Armed Services YMCA. Last year, chef Robert Irvine was the recipient for his work with military nutrition and healthy living.

In 1994, Carroll founded TAPS after the death of her Army husband. TAPS supports those grieving the loss of someone who died during or as a result of their military service to the United States. More than 80,000 family members, casualty assistance officers, chaplains and others have been assisted by the nonprofit.

Carroll was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015 for her work with military surviving families – which includes camps; a magazine written by survivors for survivors; and a 24-hour-a-day peer-based helpline assisting survivors. Carroll developed programs to support widows and orphans of wars internationally. Carroll also served in the military, retiring as a Major in the Air Force Reserves.

The Angels of the Battlefield Awards Gala is an Armed Services YMCA signature event that honors the individual men and women on the front lines who are saving lives and have demonstrated extraordinary courage. Angels is the only event which recognizes the front line actions of military medical personnel.

About Armed Services YMCA:

The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves currently serving military members and their families. In 2017, we registered more than 250,000 participants and delivered more than 1.3 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members. The Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family.

