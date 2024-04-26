Bonnie Comley of BroadwayHD Wins Gold in Stevie Awards 2024

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadwayHD co-founder Bonnie Comley has been named the 2024 Stevie Awards' Gold Winner for Best Entrepreneur in Media & Entertainment, highlighting her outstanding contributions to the world of theater and digital media. The complete list of winners can be accessed here: Stevie Winners 2024

Bonnie Comley, a three-time Tony Award-winning theater producer and the visionary behind BroadwayHD , the on-demand digital streaming service for theater, has been recognized by the Stevie Awards for her exceptional achievements in the media and entertainment industry. This prestigious accolade underscores her innovative leadership and steadfast commitment to making high-quality theater accessible to global audiences.

The award will be presented at the 22nd American Business Awards® banquet, which will be held on June 11 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Industry leaders will gather to honor the outstanding achievements of America's businesses and entrepreneurs.

Judges' Commendations:

Extensive Accomplishments: Bonnie's illustrious career is highlighted by her success as a producer of numerous notable productions that have graced Broadway stages, earning her three Tony Awards, an Olivier Award, and two Drama Desk Awards.

Dedication to the Arts: Her commitment to the arts and innovative approach to theater have set new standards for industry leadership.

Innovative Digital Streaming: Bonnie Comley's BroadwayHD has been hailed as a "great digital streaming media company," which has revolutionized the way audiences around the world experience live performances.

Under Bonnie Comley's leadership, BroadwayHD has emerged as a pivotal force in the digital transformation of Broadway, offering an extensive library of live and recorded theater productions. This service ensures that fans worldwide can enjoy the magic of Broadway, even amidst challenging times.

Beyond her entrepreneurial achievements, Bonnie has shown a profound commitment to philanthropy and community impact. Her work extends to various charitable causes emphasizing the transformative power of the arts through BroadwayHD-sponsored events, as President of The Drama League, as a Broadway League Member, and her many educational affiliations.

About BroadwayHD

BroadwayHD, founded by Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, aims to extend Broadway and live theater's reach to audiences worldwide via streaming technology. The platform showcases the best live theater, capturing the dynamism and creativity of the brightest theater stars and offering it to a global audience.

This recognition by the Stevie Awards celebrates Bonnie Comley's enduring influence on the arts and her relentless pursuit of excellence. Her leadership at BroadwayHD not only perpetuates the legacy of live theater but also sets the stage for its future, making her deserving of this prestigious award.

Media Contact:

