Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation Announces Grant Opportunity for Shared Patient and Physician Decision Making in Treatment of Lung Cancer

"Empowered patients live longer, so patient involvement in deciding what care is best for them is an important step towards our goal of turning lung cancer into a managed, chronic disease," said Bonnie J. Addario, 14-year lung cancer survivor, and founder of the ALCF. "We hope that the recipients of this grant develop innovative methods of training and education that focuses on collaboration between a clinician and patient to craft treatment that addresses what is important to the patient."

Patients report higher levels of satisfaction with their care when physicians ask about their goals, explain treatment options and involve patients in care decisions. SDM helps support better patient engagement, and ultimately a more informed patient and a more informed provider. However, despite the benefits, many patients do not take an active role in their health care.

One challenge to the implementation of SDM is that lung cancer treatments are complicated. In order for physicians to properly engage patients in the SDM process, patients must have up-to-date knowledge of the current treatment options. Medications and treatment options are rapidly evolving, thereby creating a barrier to implementation of SDM in the field of lung cancer treatment.

ALCF hopes the educational effort to be funded by the available grant will improve the knowledge of the medical community, remove these barriers and promote greater engagement of patients in the shared decision making process.

"When a patient is being treated for lung cancer often times they are overwhelmed with information and sometimes things are forgotten or omitted. Shared decision making helps patients make the right decision for themselves and their families," Addario said.

The CGN is supported by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. To view the details of the grant notification, along with deadlines for application submission, please visit: https://www.gene.com/good/giving/corporate-giving/imed

About the Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation

The Bonnie J. Addario Lung Cancer Foundation (ALCF) is one of the largest international philanthropies devoted exclusively to eradicating lung cancer through research, early detection, education and treatment. The Foundation's goal is to work with a diverse group of physicians, organizations, industry partners, individuals, patients, survivors and their families to identify solutions and make timely and meaningful change and turn lung cancer into a managed, chronic disease. The ALCF was established on March 1, 2006 as a 501c(3) non-profit organization and has raised more than $30 million for lung cancer research and related programs. The foundation has received four stars from Charity Navigator and has earned the platinum GuideStar nonprofit seal of transparency. For more information about the ALCF please visit www.lungcancerfoundation.org or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

