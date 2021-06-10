Bonnie&Clyde Luxury Beauty Retailer Leading Cruelty-free brands into China Duty-free zone

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time, USHOPAL's Bonnie&Clyde is going to build a special Bonnie&Clyde zone in the only downtown duty free CNSC mall in Shanghai as well as Hainan, bringing in niche, cruelty free brands that usually can only operate as online cross-border into the huge offline duty-free enterprise in China. As China is determined to build and boost its own duty-free enterprise, the traditional system that focused only on well-known group brands that are CFDA ready was a huge growth bottleneck. Bonnie&Clyde's parent company USHOPAL, with its huge scale and special license secured a special multi-brand special zone model approach for the first time, showcasing the niche, non-CFDA ready brands such as Suqqu, Chantecaille, Natura Bisse, Juliette Has a Gun, etc. to be displayed and loaded via space and content in the center spot light to the huge Chinese duty-free consumer market. This year, USHOPAL's major focus will be helping portfolio brands win in offline duty-free booming market, and further build luxury brand positioning via creative content on new media streams such as Tiktok. The company is expected to reach 2 billion rmb in 2021, and now 6 Bonnie&Clyde stores in Shanghai, Chengdu, Hainan, and soon Wuhan and Northeastern China.