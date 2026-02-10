Bonobos Taps Actor Nicholas Braun in a New Campaign Celebrating the Chino That Started It All

A heritage-inspired campaign proves why Bonobos still makes the best chino nearly 20 years later.

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bonobos, the menswear brand founded on creating the perfect pair of chinos, reveals Still the Best Seat in Town, a new campaign starring actor Nicholas Braun. Set inside a quintessential New York City coffee shop, the campaign draws inspiration from the art of the perfect cappuccino to tell the story of how Bonobos has perfected chino pants. Braun's signature charm takes center stage as he breaks the fourth wall, "roasting" bad chinos while wearing Bonobos' Chino 2.0, questioning why men continue to settle for pants that simply don't fit.

Nicholas Braun in Bonobos' new chino campaign Credit: Vanessa Rees, Courtesy of Bonobos Nicholas Braun in Bonobos' new chino campaign Credit: Vanessa Rees, Courtesy of Bonobos

The campaign celebrates the brand's long-standing leadership in creating the perfect-fitting men's chino. Alongside its classic, The Original Chino, the brand introduces an updated style crafted from the same signature twill fabric, now featuring a double-pleated, throwback silhouette. Customers can also expect new seasonal colors across all chino styles, as well as a new 5-pocket version of the Chino 2.0. In March, the brand will debut the Vintage Twill Chino, offering a wider, 90s-inspired fit with vintage character and modern comfort.

As workplace style shifts away from performance tech and back towards classic chinos, Still The Best Seat in Town speaks directly to men returning to the office, and those entering the workforce for the first time. Chinos remain a non-negotiable wardrobe staple—timeless enough for work, versatile enough for weekends and polished enough for nights out. Nearly two decades after its founding, Bonobos continues to deliver best-in-class chinos in fit, quality and design with its signature curved waistband and a wide range of fits and sizes designed for real bodies.

"Fit has been at the heart of Bonobos since the beginning, when Andy Dunn set out to create the perfect-fitting chino. Nearly 20 years later, it still defines the brand," said Greg Scott, CEO of Phoenix Retail, the parent company of Bonobos. "Nicholas Braun is the 'perfect fit' for Bonobos, bringing the wry humor and confident style that make the brand feel both aspirational and authentic."

Nicholas Braun is an actor, writer and producer, best known for his role as "Cousin Greg" in HBO's critically acclaimed and award winning drama series Succession. In November, Braun made his theatre debut in Gruesome Playground Injuries and will next appear on Broadway in Simon Rich's All Out: Comedy About Ambition. In film, he will be seen starring in Amazon MGM Studios' The Sheep Detectives.

The campaign will run across digital, social and paid media channels including OTT, and will be supported by a CappuCHINO storewide event on February 21st, in partnership with Gregorys Coffee. Customers will be invited to visit their local Bonobos store for coffee, chinos and a special promotional offer.

Pieces featured in the Still The Best Seat in Town campaign:

Look 1 (Video Look): Bonobos Chino 2.0, Jetsetter Knit Blazer, Everyday Oxford Shirt

Look 2: Bonobos 5-Pocket Chino 2.0, The Bowery Leather Bomber, Everyday Oxford Shirt

About Bonobos

Bonobos began in 2007 as a men's clothing brand known for pioneering the digitally-native vertical brand movement by offering exceptional-fitting menswear and a personalized approach to service. Bonobos ushered in the innovative offline concept, launching Bonobos Guideshops, e-commerce stores that deliver personalized, one-to-one service to those wanting to experience the brand in person. To date, Bonobos has 48 Guideshop locations across the U.S. and has expanded distribution partnerships in Nordstrom stores as well as their online storefronts. For more information visit bonobos.com and follow @bonobos on social media.

